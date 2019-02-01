comscore
After Facebook, Apple bans Google from running internal iOS apps

Apple has blocked Google’s ability to distribute its internal iOS apps, before Google could voluntarily shut it down.

  Published: February 1, 2019 9:51 AM IST
Apple recently blocked Facebook‘s Research VPN app for violating terms of its developer agreement and accessing data of users in exchange for $20 per month. Yesterday, reports claimed that Google too has been running a data vacuuming app, which the search giant said will shut down. But, Apple has blocked Google’s ability to distribute its internal iOS apps, before Google could voluntarily shut it down, TheVerge reported.

However, the Cupertino giant has now restored Facebook’s enterprise certificate. The report mentioned that a person familiar with the matter asserted that “early versions of Google Maps, Hangouts, Gmail, and other pre-release beta apps have stopped working today, alongside employee-only apps like a Gbus app for transportation and Google’s internal cafe app.”

Google to shut down its data-vacuuming app on iOS devices

Google to shut down its data-vacuuming app on iOS devices

“We’re working with Apple to fix a temporary disruption to some of our corporate iOS apps, which we expect will be resolved soon,” a Google spokesperson said. Commenting on the issue, an Apple spokesperson in a statement to BuzzFeed said that “We are working together with Google to help them reinstate their enterprise certificates very quickly.” This further clears that Apple will soon restore the search giant’s enterprise development certificate. Those unaware of the enterprise certificate, it is basically software permission, that lets companies load internal mobile apps onto the smartphones of beta testers, research participants and employees.

Yesterday, we reported that Google has been running an app labeled Screenwise Meter, that lets users earn gift cards “for sideloading an Enterprise Certificate-based VPN app that allows Google to monitor and analyze their traffic and data.” Google also issued an apology asserting that “the Screenwise Meter iOS app should not have operated under Apple’s developer enterprise program — this was a mistake, and we apologize.

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

Facebook reportedly paying teens to install VPN app that spies on them

We have disabled this app on iOS devices. This app is completely voluntary and always has been. We’ve been upfront with users about the way we use their data in this app, we have no access to encrypted data in apps and on devices, and users can opt out of the program at any time.”

  • Published Date: February 1, 2019 9:51 AM IST

