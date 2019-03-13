After Galaxy A8+, Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) gets Android Pie update

Samsung recently rolled out the latest Android version to the Galaxy A8+ and now, the company has released the Android Pie operating system for yet another mid-range Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018) smartphone. The handset first made its debut at an event in Malaysia in October. Samsung later launched the same device in India in November 2018. The South Korean giant has pushed the latest Android 9 Pie update in Poland.

The update brings A920FXXU1BSC5 software version and February 2019 security patch, SamMobile reports. The cited source pointed out that Samsung “doesn’t seem to be rolling out Android Pie for these mid-range phones in more than one market at the moment.” In addition, the company pushed the Android Pie update to the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018) only in the Russian market.

There is a possibility that the same A9 (2018) update will remain limited to Poland for some time. Furthermore, it is also yet to release the latest Android version to the Galaxy A7 (2018) as it was the first A-series smartphone for which Samsung “started developing the Pie update and was also included in the Android Pie beta program,” the report stated. Coming back to the Samsung Galaxy A9 (2018), users should get the Android Pie update soon via OTA (Over-the-air).

The Galaxy A9 owners in Poland can head to Settings section and then move to Software update menu on the smartphone. One can also get the update through the company’s Smart Switch or on firmware database if a user doesn’t receive the update over the air. Besides, Samsung is rumored to soon launch the Galaxy A20, Galaxy A60 and Galaxy A90. It has already unveiled Galaxy A10, Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 smartphones under Galaxy A-series.