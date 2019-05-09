After Galaxy J8, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime gets Android 9 Pie update with One UI

Recently, Samsung rolled out the latest Android 9 Pie update for its Galaxy J8 smartphone. Now, the Galaxy On7 Prime device has received the Android Pie update with Samsung’s new One UI. To recall, the device was launched in India back in January 2018. The latest update is about 1GB in size and will gradually hit the Galaxy On7 Prime units via OTA (over-the-air).

Furthermore, the update also brings the latest May 2019 Android security patch level, GSMArena reports. You also Samsung‘s new One UI, which includes features such as a system-wide Night mode, Scene Optimizer for the camera, a Kids mode shortcut in the notification panel, a floating mode of the Samsung Keyboard app, and many more. Those who have not received this latest Android Pie update notification can manually check in the phone’s settings menu.

In the Settings section, go to the Software update to check the update. Moreover, the Galaxy On7 Prime is reportedly an online variant of the Galaxy J7 Prime. So, the latter is also expected to get the latest Android Pie update soon. At the moment, it is unknown when this update will be rolled out to the Galaxy J7 Prime units. Apart from Galaxy J8 and Galaxy On7 Prime, Samsung phones like Galaxy J4+ and Galaxy J6 smartphones have already received the same update.

To recap, the Galaxy On 7 Prime is last year’s smartphone. The device made its debut with a 5.5-inch screen with 2.5D Gorilla Glass in an 8-mm full metal unibody design. Optics wise, the smartphone features a single 13-megapixel sensor with an f/1.9 aperture. The rear camera setup is accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the handset packs a 13-megapixel camera with an f/1.9 aperture for capturing selfies. It is powered by Samsung’s in-house Exynos octa-core chipset under the hood, clocked at 1.6GHz. It was available with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option.