  After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update
After Galaxy Note 8, Samsung Galaxy Note 9 gets April 2019 security patch with the new update

The April security patch update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is reportedly available only in Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia.

  • Published: April 11, 2019 11:16 AM IST
Last week, Samsung pushed the latest April 2019 security patch to the Galaxy Note 8. Now, the company has rolled out the latest security patch update to its successor, which is Galaxy Note 9. The update is reportedly available only in Romania, Bulgaria, and Slovakia via both OTA (over the air), and through firmware database.

The Galaxy Note 9 owners can still check whether the latest security patch update for the month of April is available for them or not. You can head to the Software update section in the phone’s settings menu to check for the update. The latest April update bumps the software version to N960FXXS2CSD2, SamMobile reports. Currently, there is no information on whether the update offers anything else other than the security enhancements.

Besides, the Galaxy Note 8 update latest security patch was reportedly released in Netherlands, Germany, Russia, Italy, and few other regions. Apart from the April security patch, the update also included five critical and a bunch of high-risk Android OS vulnerabilities. “It also patches fifteen Samsung Vulnerabilities and Exposures (SVE) items of varying severities,” as per the company’s security bulletin. To recap, Google pushed the latest April 2019 Android Security Patch for its Pixel smartphones last week. Apart from Pixel devices, Essential Phone also received the same update, including improvements to the brightness and volume settings.

Separately, a few weeks ago, the Galaxy S9 received an update, which enabled it to take selfies with a narrower field of view (FOV), as per Samsung’s changelog. This feature first made its debut on the flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone, which is also expected to make its way to the Galaxy Note 9. The cited source further asserted that “Perhaps it will also finally bring a schedule option for One UI’s Night mode, which continues to be absent from the Note 9 but was added to the Galaxy S9 with the February update.”

  • Published Date: April 11, 2019 11:16 AM IST

