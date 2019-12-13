The Samsung Galaxy S10 series recently started receiving the latest Android 10 update with One UI 2.0. Now, the company has rolled out the Android 10 update for the Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 phones in India. Samsung is surprisingly pushing the latest Android OS update a bit early as the devices were supposed to receive the Android 10 update in January 2020.

Samsung is also soon expected to push the Android 10 update for the Galaxy Note 10 users too. The latest software update of the Galaxy M20 and M30 comes with version number M205FDDU3CSL4 and M305FDDU3CSL4, respectively. Apart from the Android 10 features, the update also brings the latest security patch for the month of December.

The Samsung Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 users in India should be receiving the OTA update notification soon. Alternatively, you can also manually check for the latest Android 10 update by heading over to the Settings section. You then need to tap on the Download and install option, which you will find under the Software Update menu. Sammobile was the first one to report about this software update.

After downloading the update, one will notice changes in the overall design. It brings dark mode, updated icons, new layout for tiles and buttons, smoother animation, and gesture navigation support. The South Korean giant has also added new navigation gestures.

Besides, the company’s road map hints that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9, Galaxy M20, Galaxy M30, and Galaxy A30 will get Android 10 in January. Now that the Galaxy S10 series has already started receiving the update, we might see Note 10 join the update cycle in the coming weeks.

Features Samsung Galaxy M30 Samsung Galaxy M20 Price 9999 9999 Chipset Exynos 7904 Exynos 7904 octa-core OS Android Oreo Android 8.1 Oreo Display Super AMOLED-6.4-inch full HD+ 6.3-inch full HD+ Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Triple – 13MP + 5MP + 5MP Dual – 13MP + 5MP Front Camera 16MP 8MP Battery 5,000mAh 5,000mAh