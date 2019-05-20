After Google, Intel, Qualcomm and Broadcom breaks up with Huawei

After Google suspended business with Huawei, three of the biggest chip designers and suppliers are also in the same process. Companies like Intel, Qualcomm, Broadcom have informed their employees that they “will not supply Huawei till further notice,” Bloomberg reports. The move comes after the Trump administration placed Huawei on a trade blacklist. The latter means that those firms cannot trade with American companies unless they have a proper licence.

The news of the three companies cutting off their dealings with Huawei comes after Google abruptly suspended business with the Chinese company. The search giant reportedly blocked its Android license and access to Google Play Services and the Play Store. But, if you are a Huawei smartphone user, you don’t need to worry as you will be able to use and download app updates provided by Google, Reuters reported.

“We are complying with the order and reviewing the implications,” the Google spokesperson said. “For users of our services, Google Play and the security protections from Google Play Protect will continue to function on existing Huawei devices,” the spokesperson said, without giving further details.

For Huawei users' questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov't requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device. — Android (@Android) May 20, 2019

“Huawei will only be able to access the public version of Google’s Android mobile operating system, the world’s most popular smartphone software. It won’t be able to offer proprietary apps and services from Maps and search to Gmail, said the person, who requested anonymity speaking about a private matter. That will severely curtail the sale of Huawei smartphones abroad,” Bloomberg reports.

Watch: Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review

Besides, in March this year, it was reported that Huawei was preparing in advance if the US legal battle turns out ugly, which currently is happening. The Chinese company has reportedly been working on its own proprietary operating system in order to address the ban situation, The Verge reports.

Additionally, Microsoft is yet to confirm whether it will be blocking access to the Windows operating system for Huawei laptops or support the Chinese company. It is likely that Microsoft will follow the US government’s orders. “The effort by the US government to sideline Huawei has been going for a long time, and the company was last year unceremoniously rebuffed in its effort to enter the US phone market,” the cited source reported.