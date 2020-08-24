comscore After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro
  After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report
After iPhone 12, Apple may discontinue iPhone XR and iPhone 11 Pro series: Report

Apple will not discontinue iPhone 11 as it has broken several records to date

  Published: August 24, 2020 12:14 PM IST

Apple is likely to announce the iPhone 12 series in October and a new report has claimed that as soon as the new iPhones get released, the company would discontinue older models. Apple may discontinue the iPhone XR after the iPhone 12 launches. Also Read - iPhone 12 Pro Max could eventually get the 120Hz ProMotion display

“They cite the availability of the more powerful iPhone SE 2020 as a better alternative rather than reducing the price of the XR again”, reports iAppleTimes. Also Read - iPhone XR, SE 2020 and iPhone 11 get special price cut for Apple Days sale on Flipkart

iPhone XR has been a hot-selling device like iPhone 11. Apple will not discontinue iPhone 11 as it has broken several records to date, and may announce further price drop on this device. In addition, Apple may also discontinue the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max as they now have successors.

Apple took a similar decision last year when it launched the iPhone 11 series as it discontinued the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants. The iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on the device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro. All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Meanwhile, some of the iPhone models are going on discounts during a special sale in India on Flipkart. The Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR and the new iPhone SE 2020 are available at special prices this week as part of the Apple Days sale on Flipkart. The discounted deal of these iPhones is available from August 22 to August 25. But the biggest highlight of the sale is the lowest ever price tag for the iPhone SE 2020 since its launch earlier this year.

So, if you’re keen, the iPhone SE (2020) is listed at a price of Rs 35,999. This price is for the 64 GB variant. At the same time, 128 GB storage variant is available at a price of Rs 40,999, and the 256 GB variant costs Rs 50,999.

Written with agency inputs

  • Published Date: August 24, 2020 12:14 PM IST

