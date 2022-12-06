comscore After iPhone 14, Apple to move some of iPad’s production to India from China
  • Home
  • News
  • After Iphone 14 Apple To Move Some Of Ipads Production To India From China
News

After iPhone 14, Apple to move some of iPad’s production to India from China

News

According to J.P.Morgan analysts, Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions

Highlights

  • Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture some of its iPads in India.
  • Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025.
  • Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China.
iPad Air 2022

After iPhone 14, Apple to move some of iPad’s production to India from China

Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture some of its iPads in India amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China. According to CNBC, India is exploring options to bring some of Apple’s iPad production to the country from China and the iPhone maker is said to be holding ongoing discussions with officials. However, absence of highly skilled talent and individuals with specialization in building complex devices like the iPad may slow down these plans in India. Also Read - Apple's Mixed Reality headset to be delayed due to 'software-related issues'

According to J.P.Morgan analysts, Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions. Apple is expected move about 5 percent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world’s second-biggest smartphone market after China. Also Read - Microsoft India hikes prices of products, services by up to 11 percent: Check details

Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones. Also Read - Apple speeds up its plans to shift manufacturing to India: Here's why

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple has weathered the pandemic-era slumps well. Mac shipments, for instance, grew in the first quarter of 2022, even though the broader PC market slumped. In the second quarter of 2022, Apple saw its best market share since 2012, holding 16 percent of the global market. Apple’s iPhone also took 62 percent of the first quarter’s global market share for devices costing over $400, suggesting that Apple’s target audience is still willing to spend on a high-end device. Now, made-in-India iPhone 14 will further boost the company’s performance.

  • Published Date: December 6, 2022 8:54 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart: Check offers here
News
Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart: Check offers here
Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India s digital ecosystem: Check details

News

Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India s digital ecosystem: Check details

Nothing Phone (1) is our main focus, not Phone (2) right now: reveals Carl Pei

Mobiles

Nothing Phone (1) is our main focus, not Phone (2) right now: reveals Carl Pei

Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

Mobiles

Xiaomi 13 Pro is coming to India, hints government website

iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

News

iQOO 11 series to launch on December 8 alongside iQOO Neo 7 SE: Check expected price, specs and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After iPhone 14, Apple to move some of iPad s production to India from China

Apple iPhone 14 available at Rs 51,900 on Flipkart: Check offers here

Amazon Prime Gaming may be coming to India

Amazon Prime Gaming may be coming to India

Airtel and Meta collaborate to accelerate India s digital ecosystem: Check details

iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer? Watch video for details

How to disable whatsapp message notification reaction, Watch Tutorial

Apple Macbook Air M1 Vs Dell Xps 13 Ultrabook, Watch video for details

Digital Rupee Launched by RBI, what is digital rupee, Watch video for details

WhatsApp Feature, Now Forward Media with Caption on iOS is also Available, Watch Video

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video

News

Moto X40 Series Launch Details LEAKED ! Check out the Details in the video
BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?

Features

BGR Comparisons: iPhone 13 Vs iPhone 12; Which one do you prefer?
OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022

News

OnePlus to launch Desktop Monitors For The First Time In India on Dec 12, 2022
WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How To Disable Message Notification Reaction, Watch Step By Step Tutorial