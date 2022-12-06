After iPhone 14, Apple to move some of iPad’s production to India from China

Apple is reportedly planning to manufacture some of its iPads in India amid mounting geopolitical tensions and strict COVID-19 lockdowns in China. According to CNBC, India is exploring options to bring some of Apple’s iPad production to the country from China and the iPhone maker is said to be holding ongoing discussions with officials. However, absence of highly skilled talent and individuals with specialization in building complex devices like the iPad may slow down these plans in India. Also Read - Apple's Mixed Reality headset to be delayed due to 'software-related issues'

According to J.P.Morgan analysts, Apple may make one out of four iPhones in India by 2025 as the tech giant moves some production away from China, amid mounting geopolitical tensions. Apple is expected move about 5 percent of iPhone 14 production from late 2022 to India, which is the world's second-biggest smartphone market after China.

Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

Apple has weathered the pandemic-era slumps well. Mac shipments, for instance, grew in the first quarter of 2022, even though the broader PC market slumped. In the second quarter of 2022, Apple saw its best market share since 2012, holding 16 percent of the global market. Apple’s iPhone also took 62 percent of the first quarter’s global market share for devices costing over $400, suggesting that Apple’s target audience is still willing to spend on a high-end device. Now, made-in-India iPhone 14 will further boost the company’s performance.