Apple has finally launched its iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max globally. To make room for the new handsets, Apple has pulled the plug on a few of its old models: iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Pro which were launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,990, Rs 69,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Apple discontinues iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Pro series

The highlights of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, now discontinued, included a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a new three-camera system, and a faster A15 chip. iPhone 11 on the other hand, came with an A13 Bionic chip, a bigger battery than its predecessor, and more. Also Read - iOS 16, WatchOS 9 are coming to iPhones, Apple Watch Series on September 16

The iPhone 12 mini was launched with A14 Bionic chip, an advanced dual-camera system, and a Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 price cut announced in India, but you can find better deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 are confirmed to be killed off by Apple as they are no longer available on the official Apple Store. However, if you still want to buy these iPhone models, they are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and more.

In terms of pricing, Apple iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 64,900 on Amazon whereas the iPhone 11 will cost you Rs 41,999 on the platform. Apart from this, iPhone 13 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,08,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,30,900.

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini price drop

Apple has announced a price drop for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB – Rs 64,900

iPhone 13 mini 256GB – Rs 74,900

iPhone 13 mini 512GB – Rs 94,900

iPhone 13 128GB – Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 256GB – Rs 79,900

iPhone 13 512GB – Rs 99,900

Apple iPhone 14 series pricing

Here are the detailed pricing of the newly launched iPhone 14 series: