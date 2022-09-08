comscore Apple discontinues iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 11 and more models
  • Home
  • News
  • After Iphone 14 Launch Apple Kills Off Iphone 11 Iphone 13 Pro And More
News

After iPhone 14 launch, Apple kills off iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro and more

News

Some of these older discontinued iPhone models are still available for purchase on Amazon and Flipkart. Here are the details.

iphone13pro

Apple has finally launched its iPhone 14 series which includes iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 14 Pro Max globally. To make room for the new handsets, Apple has pulled the plug on a few of its old models: iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 Pro which were launched in India at a starting price of Rs 64,990, Rs 69,900 and Rs 1,19,900 respectively. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Apple discontinues iPhone 11, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 Pro series

The highlights of the Apple iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, now discontinued, included a 120 Hz refresh rate display, a new three-camera system, and a faster A15 chip. iPhone 11 on the other hand, came with an A13 Bionic chip, a bigger battery than its predecessor, and more. Also Read - iOS 16, WatchOS 9 are coming to iPhones, Apple Watch Series on September 16

The iPhone 12 mini was launched with A14 Bionic chip, an advanced dual-camera system, and a Super Retina XDR display with the Ceramic Shield front cover. Also Read - Apple iPhone 13 price cut announced in India, but you can find better deals

Apple iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 11 are confirmed to be killed off by Apple as they are no longer available on the official Apple Store. However, if you still want to buy these iPhone models, they are available on e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Croma and more.

In terms of pricing, Apple iPhone 12 mini is available at a starting price of Rs 64,900 on Amazon whereas the iPhone 11 will cost you Rs 41,999 on the platform. Apart from this, iPhone 13 Pro is selling at a starting price of Rs 1,08,900 and iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at Rs 1,30,900.

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini price drop

Apple has announced a price drop for iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB – Rs 64,900
iPhone 13 mini 256GB – Rs 74,900
iPhone 13 mini 512GB – Rs 94,900
iPhone 13 128GB – Rs 69,900
iPhone 13 256GB – Rs 79,900
iPhone 13 512GB – Rs 99,900

Apple iPhone 14 series pricing

Here are the detailed pricing of the newly launched iPhone 14 series:

Model Price (Rs)
iPhone 14 128GB 79,900
iPhone 14 256GB 89,900
iPhone 14 512GB 1,09,900
iPhone 14 Plus 128GB 89,900
iPhone 14 Plus 256GB 99,900
iPhone 14 Plus 512GB 1,19,900
iPhone 14 Pro 128GB 1,29,900
iPhone 14 Pro 256GB 1,39,900
iPhone 14 Pro 512GB 1,59,900
iPhone 14 Pro 1TB 1,79,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB 1,39,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 256GB 1,49,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 512GB 1,69,900
iPhone 14 Pro Max 1TB 1,89,900

These iPhone 14 will be available for purchase in India on September 16 and the iPhone 14 Plus will go on sale on October 7.

 

  • Published Date: September 8, 2022 11:01 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing
Features
iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing
Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

News

Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Mobiles

iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

Disney Plus Day: Thor: Love and Thunder to start streaming online today

Entertainment

Disney Plus Day: Thor: Love and Thunder to start streaming online today

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Watch Ultra, Series 8, Airpods Pro launched: Highlights of Far out

Photo Gallery

Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14, Watch Ultra, Series 8, Airpods Pro launched: Highlights of Far out

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12 mini discontinued in India

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

Here s when your Apple device will get iOS 16, WatchOS 9 update

iPhone 14 to cost Rs 79,900, iPhone 14 Pro priced at Rs 1,29,900 and Watch Series 8 prices start at Rs 45,900 in India

iPhone 14 Series, Watch 8 and AirPods Pro launched

iPhone 14 series shipments in India estimated to rise 50 percent, thanks to aggressive pricing

How To Hide Online Status on WhatsApp while Chatting, Watch Video

WhatsApp Business app: A quick guidebook

Upcoming Smartphone Launches in September 2022, Check out the Video

WhatsApp Tips and Tricks, Use These Super tricks for smooth chatting

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: iPhone 14 series Launched, Watch video for Price and Features
Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: AirPods Pro with better noise cancellation Launched, Check out the Price
Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!

News

Apple Far Out Event 2022: Apple Watch 8 Series, Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Ultra LAUNCHED !!
Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone

Hands On

Redmi 11 Prime 5G Unboxing and Check out the First Look Of The Smartphone