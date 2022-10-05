comscore After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Check details
  • Home
  • News
  • After Iphones Apple Asks Suppliers To Shift Some Airpods Beats Production To India Check Details
News

After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India

News

Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well.

Apple AirPods Pro 2

After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India

Apple is asking its suppliers to move some AirPods and Beats headphone production to India for the first time, Nikkei reported on Wednesday, in what could be another win for New Delhi in its push for local manufacturing. Apple iPhone assembler Foxconn is preparing to make Beats headphones in India and hopes to eventually produce AirPods in the country as well, the report said, citing sources. Also Read - Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Luxshare Precision Industry, a Chinese supplier to the iPhone maker, and its units also plan to help Apple make AirPods in India, according to the report. However, Luxshare is focusing more on its Vietnamese AirPods operations for now and could be slower than its competitors in starting meaningful production of Apple products in India, the Nikkei newspaper said. Also Read - iPhone 14 Pro's camera bump hampers wireless charging capabilities: Report

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment. The tech giant has been shifting some areas of iPhone production from China to other markets, including India, where it started manufacturing iPhone 13 earlier this year, and is also planning to assemble iPad tablets. The company announced last week its plans to manufacture the latest iPhone 14 in India. Also Read - How to shoot in 4K Cinematic Mode on iPhone 14

A Bloomberg News report from Tuesday said iPhone exports from India crossed $1 billion in five months since April and are set to reach $2.5 billion in the 12 months through March 2023.

Apple’s latest move is part of its gradual diversification from China, the Nikkei report said. India and other countries such as Mexico and Vietnam are increasingly turning important to contract manufacturers supplying to American brands amid COVID-related lockdowns in China and simmering tensions between Washington and Beijing.

(Reuters)

  • Published Date: October 5, 2022 1:33 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Check details
News
After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Check details
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on Apple iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

News

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on Apple iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

News

Vijay Sales Big Dussehra Sale announced: Check deals on Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs

News

Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro preorders to start in India from tomorrow: Here's how to book, expected price and specs

Check if your phone number is blocked (Step-by-Step Guide)

How To

Check if your phone number is blocked (Step-by-Step Guide)

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

After iPhones, Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Check details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022 goes live: Check deals on Apple iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, Nothing Phone (1) and more

Airtel 5G service launched in these 8 cities of India

Airtel 5G service launched in these 8 cities of India

Mahindra Thar 5 Door to Hyundai Creta Facelift: Top 7 cars expected to debut at Auto Expo 2023

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed, Watch video for details

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models, Watch Video

Here s everything you need to know about 5G roll out in India

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Best Deals on Smartwatches

iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island Now Available on Android Smartphones, Watch how does it Work

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy BUDS2 Pro Review, Worth the money ? #review
Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video

Reviews

Sens TWS EarBuds Review: Best Budget TWS ? Lets find out in the Video
India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed

Features

India Mobile Congress 2022 Major Developments and 5G Technologies Revealed
Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12

Features

Flipkart Big Dussehra Sale 2022: Big Discounts & Offers on all iPhone Models | iPhone 13 | iPhone 12