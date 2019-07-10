Micromax is expanding its products portfolio in segments like TV, washing machine and air conditioner. Following which, the company is expecting contribution from its consumer durable segment to boost up to 40 percent by the next year. The company is investing around Rs 100 crore at its Bhiwadi-based plant in Rajasthan. This would be operational by the end of this year.

The company is also planning to come up with its new range of refrigerators in the next one year, Micromax Informatics Director Rohan Agarwal asserted. “Presently, TV, washing machine and AC contributes around 35 percent of the total revenue of the company and the rest comes from mobile, tablet and others,” said Agarwal.

On being asked as to whether he expects contribution from appliances would go up in the coming years, Agarwal said, “Yes, it will. Next year, it would be in the ratio of 40:60.” According to the reports, Micromax had reported a revenue of around Rs 4,450 crore in 2017-18 as against Rs 5,614 crore in 2016-17.

The company is also expanding its range of TV and is focusing on the fast-growing 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch screen size. “Our focus would be largely to provide technology to the masses in the segment,” Agarwal said. Micromax is also quite encouraged by the response of its AC units from the market.

“Now, we have good growth and people are accepting our products. So this year, we are setting full manufacturing unit at our Bhiwadi plant,” Agarwal said. He also added that “with this plant, we would be able to cater to the entire country”. “We want to be a serious player in the AC segment. We have high hopes from this segment.” The company, which has entered into the washing machine space last year, is also now planning to expand its portfolio and add front load models also.

Besides, Micromax just recently launched two new consumer electronics products in India. The company added a new Google-certified Android TV lineup in its home entertainment products. Micromax also introduced its first-ever fully automatic top loading washing machine for online consumers. Both products will be made available exclusively on Flipkart.

The Google-certified Android TV range will come in three display sizes including 32-inch, 40-inch and 43-inch TVs. With the 16:9 aspect ratio, these new Micromax Android TVs will come with built-in support for Google Assistant and Google Chromecast. Also, users will get access to Google Play store, games, movies, music and more. Micromax has included Dolby Digital Sound, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity like standard features with the new TV range.

– With inputs from PTI