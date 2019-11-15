Foldable smartphones are the talk of the town. After the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Motorola unveiled its Moto Razr. Now, Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi too seems to be working on a futuristic device. A patent reveals an alleged Xiaomi foldable phone with a functionality similar to the Moto Razr.

As per reports, Xiaomi filed the patent back in August 2018. It was however granted and published last month. Sketches of the device show the phone sporting a small display at the top. This is likely to show information such as time, caller ID, and notifications, Tigermobiles.com reports. When unfolded, the device takes the form factor of a regular-sized smartphone. The sketches hint at very slim bezels around the screen, and a dual-camera setup on board.

Interestingly, another Xiaomi foldable phone design was recently spotted online. This design concept envisions a foldable smartphone with a pop-up penta-camera setup. The patent shows a device with an outward-folding screen. Depending on the orientation, the five cameras will act as either rear or front-facing cameras. As per reports, Xiaomi filed the patent on August 20, which was then approved and published last week. As per various reports, the first Xiaomi foldable phone is likely to launch by the end of this year.

Features Samsung Galaxy Fold Motorola Razr Price Rs 164,999 – Chipset Exynos 9825 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 OS Android 9 Pie Android 9 Pie Display Super AMOLED-4.6-inch HD+ outer panel (7.3-inch QXGA+ inner display) Outer – 2.7-inch gOLED (600 x 800p) display, inner – 6.2-inch pOLED (2142 x 876p) Internal Memory 12GB RAM with 512GB storage 6GB RAM + 128GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP + 16MP 16MP Front Camera 10MP front camera (10MP + 8MP inside camera) 5MP Battery 4,380mAh 2,510mAh