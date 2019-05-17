After Motorola One Vision, Moto P50 to debut with punch-hole display design in June

Motorola One Vision just recently made its debut with a Samsung-made Exynos chipset and 21:9 ultra-wide display. While several phone makers are opting for a waterdrop-style notch, Motorola settled for a punch hole display design with One Vision. Now, the Lenovo-owned company is said to launch another smartphone with a punch-hole display design in the month of June.

The company has shared a teaser poster of its upcoming Motorola P50 smartphone via Weibo. The shared image shows the phone’s front design and half-back design. One can notice a thick chin at the bottom of the phone and a fingerprint sensor at the back. It is unknown what could be the camera design of the phone. It is likely that the handset will sport two vertically-stacked cameras on the rear side, similar to other smartphones in the market.

The handset will reportedly be launched in China in the mentioned month, as per the teaser. At the moment, there is very little information, but the device is expected to arrive with ZUI based Android 9 Pie operating system. Furthermore, Motorola is yet to reveal the exact launch date of the phone, which the company might confirm soon. Gizmochina reported that the Motorola One Vision could be released in the country as Motorola P50 in June.

The Motorola One Vision is an Android One smartphone from the company, which runs on the stock edition of Android 9 Pie. The device comes with a 6.3-inch IPS LCD display with 21:9 aspect ratio. The Android One device is powered by a Samsung’s Exynos 9609 chipset. It is backed by 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The company has also added a hybrid SIM slot for adding a microSD card.

The dual camera setup at the back of the phone bears a 48-megapixel sensor with an f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, one will find a 25-megapixel for capturing selfies and videos. The back of the smartphone is integrated with a fingerprint reader. It is fueled by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging tech. As for the pricing, the Motorola One Vision is priced at $335 (around Rs 23,500), and comes in Blue and Bronze color options.