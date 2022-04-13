US-based cab aggregator, Uber, has announced that it has raised trip fares Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by 12% owing to a consistent surge in fuel prices in India in the past week. The company said that it has raised the fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its partners. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

In addition to this, Uber also said that it will continue to track fuel price changes and take further steps if needed. "We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed," Uber said in an official statement on the price hike.

The hike in cab fares in Delhi-NCR follows a similar move by the company in Mumbai wherein it raised trip fares by as much as 15% to offset the impact of surging fuel price on its drivers. The company made similar announcements for Hyderabad and Kolkata earlier this month.

It is worth noting that Uber is not the only cab-aggregator service that has hiked fares for its rides in India. Ola has also hiked trip fares in major cities across the country. According to a report by The Economic Times, the cab-aggregator service has hiked the price of its ‘mini’ and ‘prime’ services by as much as 16%.

The changes in trip fares come just days after drivers in the Delhi-NCR went on a strike demanding a hike in trip fares in the region.

Petrol prices in Delhi have reached Rs 105.41 per litre, while the diesel rates have reached Rs 96.67 a litre. Similarly, petrol in Mumbai is being costs Rs 120.51 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 104.77 a litre.