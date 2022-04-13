comscore Traveling by cab is going to get dearer, here’s why
  • Home
  • News
  • After Mumbai Uber Hikes Cab Fares In Delhi Ncr
News

After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi NCR

News

Uber earlier increased the cab fares in Mumbai, now it is doing the same in Delhi NCR.

Uber

Image: Pixabay

US-based cab aggregator, Uber, has announced that it has raised trip fares Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) by 12% owing to a consistent surge in fuel prices in India in the past week. The company said that it has raised the fares to offset the impact of rising fuel prices on its partners. Also Read - Worried about fuel prices? Check out these electric scooters you can buy today

In addition to this, Uber also said that it will continue to track fuel price changes and take further steps if needed. “We listen to feedback from drivers and understand that the current rise in fuel prices is causing concern. To help cushion drivers from the impact of spike in fuel prices, Uber has raised trip fares in Delhi NCR by 12%. Over the coming weeks, we will continue to track fuel price movements and will take further steps as needed,” Uber said in an official statement on the price hike. Also Read - Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike: Here’s when the sale ends

The hike in cab fares in Delhi-NCR follows a similar move by the company in Mumbai wherein it raised trip fares by as much as 15% to offset the impact of surging fuel price on its drivers. The company made similar announcements for Hyderabad and Kolkata earlier this month. Also Read - Ola Electric looking to set up 50GWh battery plant in India: Report

It is worth noting that Uber is not the only cab-aggregator service that has hiked fares for its rides in India. Ola has also hiked trip fares in major cities across the country. According to a report by The Economic Times, the cab-aggregator service has hiked the price of its ‘mini’ and ‘prime’ services by as much as 16%.

The changes in trip fares come just days after drivers in the Delhi-NCR went on a strike demanding a hike in trip fares in the region.

Petrol prices in Delhi have reached Rs 105.41 per litre, while the diesel rates have reached Rs 96.67 a litre. Similarly, petrol in Mumbai is being costs Rs 120.51 a litre while diesel is being sold at Rs 104.77 a litre.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 10:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Moto G22 to go on first sale in India today: Price, sale offers and more
Deals
Moto G22 to go on first sale in India today: Price, sale offers and more
YouTube back after a brief outage

Apps

YouTube back after a brief outage

Motorola Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched: Know details

Mobiles

Motorola Moto G52 with a 50MP triple rear camera setup launched: Know details

Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

automobile

Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

News

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why

YouTube back after a brief outage

Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse

Exclusive: Is French car company Peugeot entering Indian Automobile market?

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Easy Steps To Back Up WhatsApp Chats On Google Drive, Check Tutorial Video

List Of Smartphones That Will Launch In Month Of April

Related Topics

Related Stories

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why

News

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why
Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 catches fire on the road: What Ola said about it
How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event

Electric Vehicle

How to watch Okhi 90 electric scooter launch event
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter up for grabs before price hike
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

Electric Vehicle

Ola S1 Pro electric scooter price to be hiked soon, company confirms

हिंदी समाचार

Yamaha E01 और Neo इलेक्ट्रिक स्कूटर भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च, जानिए क्या मिलेंगे फीचर

Xiaomi 12 Lite के स्पेसिफिकेशन लीक, मिलेगा 64MP का कैमरा

Xiaomi के ग्लोबल वाइस प्रेसिडेंट मनु कुमार जैन को ED ने भेजा समन

YouTube दुनिया भर में रहा डाउन, कुछ घंटे में सर्विस हुई रिस्टोर

Moto G22 की पहली सेल आज, 50MP कैमरा के साथ आता है यह बजट फोन

Latest Videos

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch

Features

Want To Lower Your AC Bills This Summer? Start Following These Quick Tips Today - Watch
Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps

News

Google bans Apps from Store that are Secretly Collecting users data, Watch Video to know about the banned apps
What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch

Features

What's Reason Behind Smartphone Explosion? These Simple Tips Can Help You Prevent It - Watch
Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Google maps new update rolled out | Toll Road Price Estimates and Better Navigation System

News

Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why
News
Your Uber ride is going to get dearer, here s why
YouTube back after a brief outage

Apps

YouTube back after a brief outage
Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India

automobile

Electric vehicles to provide opportunities worth Rs 3 lakh crore in India
Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report

News

Xiaomi Global VP Manu Kumar Jain summoned by Enforcement Directorate: Report
Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse

Gaming

Fortnite developer Epic Games ready to go full throttle on metaverse

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers