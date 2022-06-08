comscore IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war, begins layoffs
After Netflix, IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war

Apart from IBM, Netflix also announced that it has completed the withdrawal of operations from Russia, and subscribers there have lost access to content on streaming platform.

IBM completely shuts down Russian operations amid Ukraine war, begins layoffs

After freezing operations in Russia earlier this year, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has told employees that it is ending all work in the country and has begun laying off staff, according to a memo to staff sent last week. Also Read - India revises rules for social media companies to protect users’ rights: Here are the details

“As the consequences of the war continue to mount and uncertainty about its long-term ramifications grows, we have now made the decision to carry out an orderly wind-down of IBM’s business in Russia,” Chief Executive Arvind Krishna wrote to employees. Also Read - Spiderhead, Hustle, The Witches and more: Top Netflix June 2022 releases to look out for

An IBM spokesman said there were several hundred employees in Russia, reports Reuters. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 may still use A15 chip, iPhone 14 Pro models expected to feature A16 chip: Check details

“Our colleagues in Russia have, through no fault of their own, endured months of stress and uncertainty… I want to assure them that IBM will continue to stand by them and take all reasonable steps to provide support and make their transition as orderly as possible,” Krishna wrote.

Recently, Netflix also announced that it has completed the withdrawal of operations from Russia, and subscribers there have lost access to content on streaming platform. According to news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP), the Netflix site and apps were no longer available from Friday and a Netflix spokesperson confirmed that subscribers no longer had access.

“This is the fulfilment of the withdrawal from the Russian market” announced in March, a Netflix spokesperson told AFP on Monday. the company had waited until the end of the current billing cycle before cutting off customers, the company’s spokesperson claimed.

Companies like Microsoft, Apple and Dell have announced that they have suspended sales in the country, while Ikea has closed stores and Nike has said it will no longer fulfill online orders. On the entertainment front, all of the major studios have announced they will stop releasing their films in Russia.

Netflix is somewhat of a newcomer to Russia. It launched its service in 2016 and has a relatively small presence, with roughly one million subscribers.

The streamer boasts 222 million subscribers globally. It operates the service as a joint venture with Russia’s National Media Group.

  Published Date: June 8, 2022 12:20 PM IST

