After Netflix, Zee5 to introduce mobile-only tariff packs

Zee5 OTT platform could follow on Netflix's footsteps by introducing a more affordable mobile-only tariff plan.

  • Published: July 22, 2019 12:04 PM IST
zee5 logo feat

After Netflix, Zee groups digital platform Zee5 is also looking at launching a mobile-only plan to shore up its revenue. Netflix has been testing a Rs 250 monthly plan in India since March. Last week, it announced a strategy to rollout the plan nationally. Among the reasons cited is the sluggish user growth in the US.

“We are also planning to test mobile-only pack for consumers who want to watch content on-the-go at cheap prices  and with limited ads. There is also an option to choose the ad one wants to watch in exchange of a lower subscription rate,” chief executive Tarun Katial told PTI in an interview.

Katial said the platform has been successful and is already getting advertisers across the spectrum on the platform. He further hinted that so far regional content has been getting higher demand. Katial is bullish on making it big on the ad revenue front. He says that advertising on the platform will show a substantial growth going forward.

Zee5 growth in India

The platform is also aiming to increase its user base to 80 million by March.  He further revealed that there has been 70 million app downloads till March 2019. According to Katial, within 15 months of the launch, the company has managed to build a monthly active user base of 61.5 million with 31 minutes as the average time spent per day. The user base growth strategy is pivoted on content, partnerships and technology, he added.

“From a technology standpoint, we have partnered with over 30 companies the world over with strong expertise in the OTT space,” he said. He further added that this includes smart TV manufacturers and also connected device makers such as Amazon Fire Stick. There are also partnerships with Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio, pointing out that these are helping it reach consumers in small towns.

Along with driving higher reach and convenience, Katial said these partnerships also help in joint marketing campaigns. The company also has plans to offer innovative pricing package coupled with a unique kind of ad proposal, which he believes will generate more revenue and underlined the already successful regional subscription packs in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada as part of this.

