After Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5.1 too spotted running Android Pie on Geekbench

Other Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7.1, are already out of HMD Global's list of Android Pie update.

  • Published: January 22, 2019 11:52 AM IST
While the Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 5, and Nokia 6 were recently spotted running the latest Android OS on Geekbench, the Nokia 5.1 has also made an appearance on the same with Android Pie. HMD Global launched the Nokia 5.1 back in May 2018 with Android 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box. Additionally, the Nokia 3.1 Plus was spotted around three times on Geekbench with the listings suggesting that Android Pie could soon hit the unit.

Notably, all the Nokia smartphones are a part of Google’s Android One program and are bound to get two year’s of software updates on time. The latest Android 9 Pie update brings several improvements and new features, including UI changes, improvements to the notifications, revamped Settings, the gesture-based navigation option and more. Besides, other Nokia smartphones, including Nokia 8 Sirocco, Nokia 5.1 Plus, Nokia 8, Nokia X5, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and Nokia 7.1, are already out of HMD Global’s list of Android Pie update.

Nokia 5.1 specifications

The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio and 73.1 percent of screen-to-body ratio. The panel throws images at a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P18 octa-core chipset under the hood, paired with Mali-T860MP2 GPU. The company offered the device in 16GB/32GB storage options, expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

There is a single 16-megapixel camera, assisted by dual-LED dual-tone flash. The handset features a single 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front.Connectivity options includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS/A-GPS, micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board the Nokia 5.1 include a fingerprint scanner, accelerometer, gyro, proximity and compass. It is fueled by a small 2,970mAh battery.

  • Published Date: January 22, 2019 11:52 AM IST

