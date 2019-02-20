comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch
News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

Nokia is expected to launch Nokia 9 PureView smartphone on February 24, one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

  • Published: February 20, 2019 11:23 AM IST
nokia 1 first impressions

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, seems to be quite consistent in releasing the latest security patches and software updates for its smartphones. The company has been keeping its promises. Recently, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2 received the February security patch and now, HMD Global has pushed the update to the Nokia 1.

With the update, Nokia 1 owners will get the February Android security patch, Nokiapoweruser reports. The update is only available in India and is already available on a few devices, the mentioned source claimed. Users can directly head to phone’s Setting section > System updates to check the update. Additionally, the update fixes several security issues, one of which was the critical security vulnerability in Framework that allowed a remote attacker to leverage a “crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” the report said.

Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

Also Read

Nokia 9 GeekBench listing confirms 6GB RAM, Snapdragon 845 SoC

As for the specifications of the Nokia 1, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset, paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The handset features a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. On the imaging front, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset offers a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera.

Watch: Nokia 1 First Look

The chipset is backed by 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 128GB. It is powered by a 2,150mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the phone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, Nokia is expected to launch its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone on February 24, one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.

You Might be Interested

Nokia 2

Nokia 2

3

6999

Android 7.1.1 Nougat
Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor
8 MP with LED flash
Nokia 1

Nokia 1

5499

Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition)
MT6737M Quad Core 1.1GHz Processor
5 MP with LED flash
Nokia 5.1 Plus

Nokia 5.1 Plus
5 MP with LED flash
  • Published Date: February 20, 2019 11:23 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
thumb-img
Gaming
Apex Legends second update patch notes out, new gun being added to the game
thumb-img
News
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
thumb-img
News
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

Editor's Pick

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Long-Term Review

LG Xboom PK5 Review

Amazfit Verge Review

Samsung Galaxy M20 Review

Ant Audio Doble H2 Review

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

Related Topics

Related Stories

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch
MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones

News

MWC 2019: LG announces Q60, K50 and K40 smartphones
Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019

News

Oppo VP teases 10x hybrid optical zoom ahead of MWC 2019
Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1

News

Vivo iQOO's first smartphone to launch on March 1
Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

News

Lenovo Z6 Pro teased for MWC 2019; could feature wireless charging

हिंदी समाचार

ऑनर वॉच मैजिक बिक्री के लिए तैयार, अमेजन पर कल से शुरू होगी सेल

Mobile Bonanza Sale: फ्लिपकार्ट में मोटोरोला के इस फोन पर मिल रहा 12,000 रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

आज देर रात लॉन्च के लिए तैयार है Samsung Galaxy S10, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव

BSNL ने लॉन्च किया नया 298 रुपये का प्रीपेड प्लान, जानें प्लान में शामिल सभी बेनिफिट्स

Gionee F205 Pro स्मार्टफोन भारत में 5 हजार रुपये की रेंज में 13MP कैमरा के साथ हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
News
Apple iOS 13 to ditch the volume HUD, which annoys a lot of iPhone users
Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color

News

Samsung Galaxy Buds leaks in new Yellow color
WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered

News

WhatsApp iOS app vulnerability discovered
BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel

News

BSNL announces Rs 298 prepaid plan to take on Reliance Jio, Vodafone and Airtel
After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

News

After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch