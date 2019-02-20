After Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2, Nokia 1 also starts receiving February security patch

HMD Global, which is home to Nokia smartphones, seems to be quite consistent in releasing the latest security patches and software updates for its smartphones. The company has been keeping its promises. Recently, Nokia 5.1 Plus and Nokia 2 received the February security patch and now, HMD Global has pushed the update to the Nokia 1.

With the update, Nokia 1 owners will get the February Android security patch, Nokiapoweruser reports. The update is only available in India and is already available on a few devices, the mentioned source claimed. Users can directly head to phone’s Setting section > System updates to check the update. Additionally, the update fixes several security issues, one of which was the critical security vulnerability in Framework that allowed a remote attacker to leverage a “crafted PNG file to execute arbitrary code within the context of a privileged process,” the report said.

As for the specifications of the Nokia 1, it is powered by a quad-core MediaTek MT6737M chipset, paired with 1GB of LPDDR3 RAM. It was launched with Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition). The handset features a 4.5-inch FWVGA IPS display with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels. On the imaging front, there is a 5-megapixel camera at the back with a fixed focus lens and an LED flash. On the front, the handset offers a 2-megapixel fixed focus camera.

Watch: Nokia 1 First Look

The chipset is backed by 8GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a microSD card slot by up to 128GB. It is powered by a 2,150mAh battery. On the connectivity front, the phone includes 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also bears an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor. Besides, Nokia is expected to launch its Nokia 9 PureView smartphone on February 24, one day ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019.