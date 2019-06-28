After Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 2 gets June 2019 Android security update

HMD Global recently released June 2019 Android security update for Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus devices. Smartphones like Nokia 8, Nokia 6 (2017) and Nokia 8 Sirocco have already received the same update. Now, the latest phone from the company to get the June security patch is entry-level Nokia 2. Read on to find out everything about the Nokia 2 phone update.

The latest update is about 84.1 MB in size, NPU reports. The update doesn’t bring anything else apart from the security patch. As always. Nokia 2 owners are recommended to you use a stable Wi-Fi connection for the update process. The update will hit the devices gradually and you should receive an OTA notification. If not, then you can check it in the Settings section of the phone for the update.

Nokia 2 price in India, features, specifications

To recall, the budget Nokia 2 smartphone was launched back in the year 2017. It is currently available for rs 6,999 on Flipkart. As for the specifications, the device is equipped with a 5-inch HD display. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 212 SoC under the hood. Furthermore, the company is offering the device in 1GB RAM and 8GB internal storage option. You can even expand the internal storage up to 128GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

It also packs a large 4,100mAh battery, which is claimed to deliver up to two days of juice on a single charge. The Nokia 2 was launched with stock Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box. For photography, there are a total of two cameras. You will get one 8-megapixel camera at the back, and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies.

The connectivity options available on the Nokia 2 include 4G LTE with VoLTE support, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and GPS. It also offers support for dual-SIM. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer (G-sensor) and e-compass. The Nokia 2 comes in three color options of Pewter/Black, Pewter/White, and Copper/Black.

Features Nokia 2 Price Rs 6,999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 Quad-Core 1.3GHz Processor OS Android 7.1.1 Nougat Display LTPS LCD display-5.0-inches-HD (720×1280) Pixels Internal Memory 8GB, 1GB RAM Rear Camera 8 MP with LED flash Front Camera 5 MP Battery 4100 mAh battery

