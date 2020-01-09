HMD Global recently released the latest Android 10 OS update for the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 7 Plus phones. Now, the company has pushed the same Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 smartphone too. The Nokia Mobile Twitter account officially posted the update information. Read on to find out everything about the latest Nokia Android 10 update.

Nokia 6.1 Android 10 update details

The latest Android 10 update for the Nokia 6.1 adds features like system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation, and smart reply. Nokia 6.1 users will also get more granular privacy controls, family link, and other Android 10 features. The update for the Nokia 6.1 also includes the December 2019 Android Security patch. The Nokia 6.1 Plus Android 10 update marked as v4.10C is about 1444.3MB (around 1.5GB) in size.

The update is rolling out in a staged manner, so it should take a while before reaching all units gradually. Users will be prompted to download the update with a push notification. Alternatively, the update can be checked by going to Settings -> About phone -> System updates -> Check for updates. Besides, the company is also expected to release the same update for the Nokia 2.2, Nokia 3.1 Plus, Nokia 3.2, and Nokia 4.2. As per Nokia’s Android 10 roadmap, these phones will receive the latest Android 10 OS in the first quarter of 2020.

Nokia 6.1 features

The Nokia 6.1 was first unveiled at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018. The device was launched in India back in May last year. This Nokia handset comes with a compact 5.5-inch IPS LCD display along with 16:9 aspect ratio. The panel operates at full HD (1920×1080 pixels) resolution. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 chipset, paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 128GB using a dedicated microSD card. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Nokia 6.1 packs a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the back of the phone. The company has added an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. There is also a small 3,000mAh battery with support for USB Type-C charging. On the software side, the budget smartphone is a part of Google’s Android One program. For security purpose, there is a fingerprint sensor on the rear side.

Features Nokia 6.1 Price 18999 Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Octa-Core OS Android 8.1 Oreo Display 5.5-inch Full HD Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage Rear Camera 16MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 3,000mAh