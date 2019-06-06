comscore
After Oppo and Xiaomi, Honor confirms it is working on in-display camera solution

After Oppo and Xiaomi, Honor has also confirmed that it has a prototype device with in-display camera solution. The company says it will focus on hole punch display for sometime before introducing a smartphone with in-display camera.

  Published: June 6, 2019 9:42 AM IST
Huawei’s e-brand Honor has also confirmed that it is working on in-display camera solution for its smartphones. Honor President George Zhao confirmed the development of in-display camera technology in an interview. He also confirmed that the company has also built a prototype device featuring the in-display camera technology, but it is experiencing some problems before it becomes mainstream. The announcement means that Honor is joining a crowded field which already includes Oppo, Xiaomi, Samsung and its parent Huawei also working on similar solution, in their quest to device a full screen smartphone without a notch or hole punch design.

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo recently took to Twitter to show a working prototype with in-display camera solution. It was followed by Xiaomi, which detailed its own plan to introduce an in-display camera solution. Samsung’s R&D chief has also confirmed that the Korean company is closer to launching a smartphone with in-display camera solution. While all the major smartphone makers are racing to become the first to introduce a smartphone with in-display camera technology, Zhao believes that the technology is not mature enough to exist on Honor-branded devices.

In an interview with China’s CNMO, Zhao says that while the technology is not ready to be used on Honor devices coming soon, he does consider putting the new camera technology on relevant commercial products launching in the near future. Zhao is not offering any timeline for introducing in-display camera on its smartphone, but he does see hole punch display becoming mainstream on smartphones going forward. Honor was the first to introduce smartphones with hole punch display and has made it standard on its mid-range premium devices.

The hole punch design is found on its smartphones like the Honor View20, and the recently launched Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro. Samsung is the only other smartphone maker to follow on this design language. The Korean company’s flagship Galaxy S10 series features a hole-punch design, and it will bring down that design to more affordable price point with the launch of Galaxy M40. Consumers want smartphones with displays extending to its edges and in order to make that possible, manufacturers have adopted pop-up display and flip camera solutions but the endgame would be to put a camera under the display.

  Published Date: June 6, 2019 9:42 AM IST

