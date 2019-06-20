Xiaomi recently released the latest MIUI v10.3.5.0 update for its Poco F1, which added support for Game Turbo mode. Now, the company will be rolling out the Game Turbo mode to its Redmi Note 7 Pro device. For now though, this update will be released only for the users based in China. This information was shared by Xiaomi via its official account on Weibo.

The Game Turbo mode will help boost the CPU and GPU performance of the Redmi Note 7 Pro while playing games. The devices will reportedly be getting the update via OTA. Besides, the Redmi Note 7 Pro recently received the support for the popular Battle Royale game Fortnite in India. Moreover, Xiaomi has already confirmed that Redmi Note 7 Pro will get Android Q OS update by Q1 of 2020.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro features, specifications

To recall, the Redmi Note 7 Pro packs a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with ‘Dot Notch’ design. The handset also draws its power from an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. There is a combination of a 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel dual rear camera sensors. Furthermore, it also offers support for Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), Super Night Scene mode and more. The front bears a 12-megapixel camera.

Meanwhile, the company is gearing up to launch its Redmi K20 and Redmi K20 Pro smartphones in India. The devices will be launched in the mid of July in the country. Based on AnTuTu scores, Xiaomi is claiming that the latest Redmi K20 Pro is the world’s fastest smartphone.

The Redmi K20 series offers a 6.39-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, pop-up selfie camera and more. Furthermore, the Redmi K20 Pro version is built around a Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 8GB RAM. The standard Redmi K20, on the other hand, packs a Snapdragon 730 SoC. Additionally, the handset comes with 6GB RAM option. Both the units also bear a 20-megapixel selfie camera. At the back, Xiaomi has added triple cameras. This includes a 48-megapixel Sony sensor and an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor. It is paired with a 13-megapixel wide angle lens. The handsets also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Xiaomi Redmi K20 Price Rs 13,999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Android 9.0 Pie Display 6.3-inch FHD+ 6.39-inch full HD+ display, 19.5:9 aspect ratio Internal Memory 4GB RAM with 64GB storage 6GB RAM with 128GB storage Rear Camera 48MP+5MP Triple – 48MP + 8MP+ 13MP Front Camera 13MP 20MP Battery 4,000mAh 4,000mAh