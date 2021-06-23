After Realme, Vivo confirms launching tablets by end of 2021

Earlier this month, Realme teased its foray into the tablet space with the upcoming Realme Pad. It was then only a matter of time before we expected other BBK brands to announce their tablets. No surprises here: Vivo has now confirmed in a report about its plans to launch a tablet device by the end of 2021. The details of the device are withheld. Also Read - iPhone 13 launch date and more details tipped as part of new leaks

The confirmation has been given to Tencent front-line reports from within Vivo. In an older report, it was said that Vivo and iQOO had planned to come up with tablet devices last year. The companies registered names like Vivo Pad and iQOO Pad, along with different names for tablets. It now seems that Realme will end up launching first while the other BBK brands will follow.

Vivo to announce tablets this year

While the specifications and features of the tablet are unknown yet, Vivo's patent has revealed the schematics of the tablet device. The Vivo Pad looks not much different than the teasers for the Realme Pad. The device appears to have a similar narrow bezel display on the front, aping the iPad Air 4.

The buttons layout seems similar to the iPad Air 4 as well. The volume rockers are on the side while the power key is on the top. There’s a quad-speaker setup on the tablet, which suggests the premium positioning of the product in the market.

The rear resembles an enlarged Vivo smartphone from recent times, complete with a rectangular hump holding two cameras and a flash. It seems that Vivo would be using a midrange chip and some clever software tricks to take the game to Samsung and Apple in this space.

Rumours also suggest that Oppo is in the planning stages for a tablet device expected to launch sometime after Realme and Vivo are done. It won’t be a wonder if OnePlus also announces intentions to bring a tablet device to the market running on its OxygenOS experience.

As of now, Realme is the only one confirming a tablet launch. The company is expected to rely on Android but could bring Oppo’s ColorOS experience and modify it suit the larger display. Realme could also rely on a midrange chip and some clever combination of midrange-level specifications.