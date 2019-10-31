The latest Xiaomi smartphone to get the MIUI 11 update is Redmi Y3. The company has already rolled out this update for most of the phones that were a part of the first batch of MIUI Global Stable ROM updates. Phones like Redmi K20, Redmi Note 7, Redmi Note 7S, and Note 7 Pro have received the MIUI 11 update. The Redmi K20 Pro also received the same update a little early.

Now, a few Redmi Y3 users have shared screenshots of the MIUI 11 update arriving on their phones. The new software update is reportedly 648MB in size with version number MIUI 11.0.3.0.PFFINXM. It brings an Android security patch for the month of August. There is no announcement from the Chinese company, but it should be making it soon.

You can check for the MIUI 11 update in the phone’s Setting section > About Phone > System Update. Besides, MIUI 11 offers features like a new minimalistic design, dynamic sound effects, a Floating Calculator and much more. The list also includes a new Mi File Manager app, Steps Tracker, and Wallpaper Carousel.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Review

In the second phase, Redmi 6, Redmi 6 Pro, 6A, Note 5, Note 5 Pro, 5, and 5A will get the MIUI 11 update. This list also includes phones like Note 4, Y1, Y1 Lite, Y2, 4, Mi Mix 2 and Mi Max 2. Starting from November 13 to 29, the Redmi Note 6 Pro, 7A, 8, 8A, and Note 8 will get the update. Lastly, the recently launched Redmi Note 8 Pro will receive the MIUI 11 update between December 18 to December 26.

Features Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Price 8999 Chipset Snapdragon 632 SoC OS Android 9 Pie Display 6.26-inch, HD+-1520x720pixels Internal Memory 3GB RAM with 32GB storage Rear Camera Dual – 12MP + 2MP Front Camera 32MP Battery 4,000mAh

