After Reliance Jio and Vodafone, Airtel VoLTE service now supports national roaming

While Reliance Jio and Vodafone already offer Voice over LTE (VoLTE) in national roaming, Bharti Airtel has lacked the national roaming support. Until now that is. Telecomtalk has revealed that the telecom company’s VoLTE service now works in national roaming. Airtel unveiled its VoLTE service back in the year 2017, which is now available in 21 telecom circles, without national roaming support.

Besides, Airtel just recently announced that its board of directors has approved the fundraising of up to Rs 32,000 crore through equity and bond sales. The company said, “The Bharti AirtelNSE -3.29 percent board has considered the recommendations of the special committee of directors, and thereby approved the fundraising of up to Rs 32,000 crore through a rights issuance of up to Rs 25,000 crore and perpetual bond with equity credit up to Rs 7,000 crore.”

Separately, Vodafone recently announced its new prepaid plan in order to give tough competition to its rivals, including Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. The newly launched Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 100 SMS per day, 1.5GB of total 3G/4G data and unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calls without any FUP limit. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

The Rs 129 Vodafone prepaid plan is available in Gujarat, Chennai, and a couple of other major circles. This Vodafone plan reportedly competes against Reliance Jio’s Rs 98 plan. Comparatively, Jio’s Rs 98 plan offers unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling without any FUP limit, 2GB of 3G/4G data, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMS each day. After recharging, this plan will last for 28 days.