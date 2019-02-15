comscore
After Tata Sky, Dish TV lists HD add-on packs in line with TRAI guidelines

These add-on bouquet packs also include Bangla HD, Marathi HD, Tamil HD and more.

  Published: February 15, 2019 12:03 PM IST
Following the TRAI mandate, DTH service provider Dish TV has come up with new HD Add-on packs as well. As reported by TelecomTalk, Dish TV website now has a lot more HD add-on packs than before. After the new pricing and regulatory measures, Dish TV announced its new combo and add-on packs for the subscribers, and now the company has put up HD add-on bouquet pricing as well.

These add-on bouquet packs also include Bangla HD, Marathi HD, Tamil HD and more HD packs in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. Some of the HD combo packs includes English Movies HD, News HD, English Entertainment HD, Kids HD, Hindi Entertainment HD and more. Cricket fans also have option of selecting English Cricket HD pack at Rs 57.

DishTV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

DishTV: How to select channels as per TRAI’s new rules for DTH operators

Previously, Dish TV reportedly brought the SD add-on packs only. These have been available for quite some time now. After the new DTH and Cable TV guidelines from TRAI, all subscribers are now required to select their TV channel preferences from respective cable service provider platform. All DTH operators such as Dish TV, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV have announced their channel packs and pricing for individual channels.

In case of Dish TV, the operator hasn’t troubled customers for the channel selection. The service provider has moved to subscribers’ pack to computer generated pre-selected channel package. You have an option to from add on combos like other DTH operators over and above of FTA (free to air) Rs 153 base pack.

