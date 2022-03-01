comscore After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments
After Tesla, now these movie theatres are accepting Doge cryptocurrency payments

AMC Theatres back in November had announced that it was considering accepting DOGE and SHIB coins as payments. At the time, BitPay did not support Shiba Inu.

(Representational Image: Pixabay)

Cryptocurrencies are growing rapidly every year, becoming widely accepted as a form of payment. Now, US-based AMC Theatres has announced that starting March 19, it will start accepting payments in the form of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu cryptocurrencies. AMC Theatres is the largest multiplex chain in the world with over 1,000 locations. Also Read - Tesla cars will soon have access to Steam's library, Musk confirms

The company has announced that all of these cryptocurrency transactions will be facilitated using BitPay, a crypto payment service provider. The service will first be enabled for people booking tickets using the web on March 19. It will later on April 16 be made available for AMC Theatre app users. Also Read - Tesla starts accepting Dogecoin for charging: But its only at one Supercharger station

The news was announced by the CEO of AMC Theatres, Adam Aron via a tweet. Also Read - Elon Musk is allegedly dating a 27-year-old Australian actress

To recall, AMC Theatres back in November had announced that it was considering accepting DOGE and SHIB coins as payments. At the time, BitPay did not support Shiba Inu, which it later on added on request from Aron.

AMC Theatres already accepts payments in the form of Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash for tickets online via PayPal.

Just after this news broke Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a reply tweet stated that it is important for the Dogecoin transaction fees to be reduced to make things like purchasing movie tickets viable.

Dogecoin transaction fees is also known as Gas Fees, which is charged to the users on making payments using the crypto to pay to the miners on a blockchain protocol to have their transaction included in the block.

According to BitInfoCharts, the average Dogecoin gas fee is currently at around $0.386 (approximately Rs 30).

  Published Date: March 1, 2022 4:30 PM IST

Best Sellers