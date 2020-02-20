comscore Skull Breaker Challenge : Tiktok new challenge is danger for children
  • Home
  • News
  • After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’
News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous ‘Skull Breaker Challenge’

News

The new challenge called Skull Breaker Challenge has become a dangerous fad on the internet.

  • Updated: February 20, 2020 3:02 PM IST
TikTok stock image

Following on the dangerous trend of the Blue Whale Challenge comes another challenge that is inducing nightmares in parents. The new challenge called Skull Breaker Challenge has become a dangerous fad on the internet. This has become a prevalent trend on the social media app TikTok. The name of the challenge pretty much explains what the possibilities of the outcome can be. One of the other names of this challenge is tripping jump challenge. This also helps explain what this challenge involves.

What transpires is that three people stand by each other facing the camera. This begins as a gag where all three are supposed to jump at the same time. While the person in the middle jumps, the ones on either side don’t and wait to kick out the legs of the person in the middle. This results in the person in the middle falling on their back with the possibility of landing on the back of their head as well. Hence causing a grievous injury and this challenge has reportedly taken lives as well.

Though the Skull Breaker Challenge is being portrayed as a humorous one, one would be hard pressed to find the humor in injuring another person. Parents across the world are worried about the consequences of social media and peer pressure lead to dangers for their children. It would not be surprising if governments and institutions take a strong stance against this new fad, like they did in the case of the Blue Whale Challenge.

Blue Whale challenge: Facebook takes on online suicide challenges

Also Read

Blue Whale challenge: Facebook takes on online suicide challenges

Facebook had taken a strong stance against the Blue Whale Challenge. It worked with suicide prevention partners to collect phrases, hashtags and group names associated with online challenges encouraging self-harm or suicide. Facebook had said that it also removes content that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: February 20, 2020 1:58 PM IST
  • Updated Date: February 20, 2020 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000
thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month

Editor's Pick

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
News
Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

News

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

Most Popular

Honor MagicWatch 2 Review

MSI Prestige 15 Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite Review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite First Impressions

HyperX Alloy Origins Gaming Keyboard Review

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

PUBG Karakin map: First look

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera Comparison

How Mint Keyboard differs from Gboard and Switkey

Poco X2 vs Realme X2 Camera Comparison

How remote access has changed the way we work

Related Topics

Related Stories

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge

News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge
The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?

News

The Apple iPad still has no Instagram app, but why?
ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram

News

ZEE5 prepares to challenge TikTok and Instagram
Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok

News

Bengaluru police to engage with locals via TikTok
TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram

News

TikTok testing profile redesign similar to Instagram

हिंदी समाचार

HiFuture FlyBuds ट्रू वायरलैस ईयरबड्स भारत में 2,499 रुपये में लॉन्च, 19 घंटे का है बैटरी बैकअप

Realme X50 Pro 5G की कीमत को लेकर हुआ खुलासा, जानिए कितने रुपये का होगा पहला 5जी स्मार्टफोन

अब फ्लाइट में भी मिलेगा इंटरनेट, टाटा की इस कंपनी ने भारत में शुरू की सेवा

Mi Electric Toothbrush हुआ भारत में लॉन्च, जानिए इसकी कीमत और बेहतरीन फीचर

स्पॉट हुआ Nubia Red Magic 5G का 8 जीबी रैम और 12 जीबी रैम वेरिएंट

News

After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge
News
After the 'Blue Whale Challenge' comes another dangerous Skull Breaker Challenge
Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India

News

Lenovo HD116 wireless headphones with EQ technology launched in India
Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava

News

Snapchat introduces AR lenses that turn floor into lava
Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications

News

Vivo Z6 5G launch set for February 29: Check design and confirmed specifications
Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles

News

Adidas SL 20 launched with 3D-printed midsoles