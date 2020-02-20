Following on the dangerous trend of the Blue Whale Challenge comes another challenge that is inducing nightmares in parents. The new challenge called Skull Breaker Challenge has become a dangerous fad on the internet. This has become a prevalent trend on the social media app TikTok. The name of the challenge pretty much explains what the possibilities of the outcome can be. One of the other names of this challenge is tripping jump challenge. This also helps explain what this challenge involves.

What transpires is that three people stand by each other facing the camera. This begins as a gag where all three are supposed to jump at the same time. While the person in the middle jumps, the ones on either side don’t and wait to kick out the legs of the person in the middle. This results in the person in the middle falling on their back with the possibility of landing on the back of their head as well. Hence causing a grievous injury and this challenge has reportedly taken lives as well.

Though the Skull Breaker Challenge is being portrayed as a humorous one, one would be hard pressed to find the humor in injuring another person. Parents across the world are worried about the consequences of social media and peer pressure lead to dangers for their children. It would not be surprising if governments and institutions take a strong stance against this new fad, like they did in the case of the Blue Whale Challenge.

Facebook had taken a strong stance against the Blue Whale Challenge. It worked with suicide prevention partners to collect phrases, hashtags and group names associated with online challenges encouraging self-harm or suicide. Facebook had said that it also removes content that violates our Community Standards, which do not allow the promotion of self-injury or suicide.