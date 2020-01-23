WhatsApp just recently rolled out the much-awaited Dark mode or “Dark Theme” for its Android beta users. While both Instagram and Facebook Messenger offer support for Dark mode, the Android app of Facebook is soon expected to gain support for the same. This is a known fact that Facebook has been working on dark mode for the Android app for months. But now, it seems that some Facebook Android beta app users have started receiving the dark mode.

Android Police‘s report suggests that Facebook might have rolled out the Dark mode for a few Android beta users. The cited source has also shared a few screenshots of how the app would look like in Dark mode. The screenshots suggest that Facebook won’t offer a truly black dark mode, similar to WhatsApp‘s dark mode, which features dark blue accents instead.

Besides, WhatsApp has rolled out a new update for Android beta users. It is already known that the company is working on adding support for animated stickers in the app. Now, a fresh WABetaInfo report mentions that the new update brings improvements to the precise time when a sticker pack animates. The company has also added a play icon next to the name of the sticker pack.

The new play icon allows users to check the animations of the pack before downloading it. WhatsApp has not shared any timeline of launching this feature to the public. Next up, the company has also been working on introducing automatically deleted messages. As part of the update, the company added a new “Delete messages” section that showcases the status of the feature in group chats.

WhatsApp recently added a new feature that allows iOS users to register the WhatsApp account on a new iOS device. This feature only works when the iOS user has enabled iCloud Keychain on their account. Following the suit, the company has added a similar feature on Android called “Account Transfer”.