Nokia increases prices of its phones in India: Check full list

Brands like Xiaomi, Samsung and Realme have increased prices of their phones. Nokia is the latest smartphone company to do the same. In case you are unaware, the GST on phones has been increased from 12 percent to 18 percent, and due to the tax rise, OEMs are increasing the price of their mobile phones. Read on to find out the list of Nokia phones that have received a price hike.

To begin with, the Nokia 2.3 now comes with a price label of Rs 7,585 in India. Nokia 7.2 (4GB RAM) will now cost Rs 16,330, and the Nokia 9 PureView Rs 52,677. The Nokia 4.2 is priced at 10,008, and the Nokia 3.2 price is set at Rs 8,428. The Nokia 6.2 is being sold at 13,168, Nokia 110 at Rs 1,684, Nokia 105 at Rs 1,053 and Nokia 2.2 at Rs 6,320. One will also find the Nokia 7 Plus listed on the Nokia store with a price label of Rs 27,393.

The Nokia 8 Sirocco price has been revised to Rs 38,980. The 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant of the Nokia 5.1 Plus starts from Rs 11,116. The 6GB RAM variant of the Nokia 7.2 is currently available for Rs 18,016. The Nokia 3310 dual SIM is priced at Rs 3,488, whereas the 8810 4G feature phone from the company will cost you Rs 3,160. The Nokia 216 is selling for Rs 2,633, Nokia 150 for Rs 2,053 and Nokia 106 for Rs 1,316. The latest Nokia phone prices are already reflecting on the company’s online store.

Besides, Realme had recently revealed that it will absorb the GST rate increase in the case of its Narzo series. There is a possibility that these companies make their devices affordable with offers. However, this price hike is permanent. The price hike is a bitter pill to chew but it is one that smartphone makers could not avoid. Apple announced a 5 percent hike in price of various iPhone models in the country. If you were planning to buy a new smartphone after the lockdown then you will have to shell out a bit more than earlier.

