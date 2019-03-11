comscore
After Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S and Poco F1, Xiaomi Mi 8 gets official LineageOS 16 support

The Xiaomi Mi 8 made its debut in the year 2018 with top-of-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and Infrared Face Unlock.

  Published: March 11, 2019 10:13 AM IST
Xiaomi Mi 8

Image credit: Xiaomi

Recently, LineageOS team officially rolled out its latest version of popular custom ROM, LineageOS 16.0 based on Android Pie, to a couple of smartphones. The list also includes Xiaomi‘s Mi Mix 2S and Poco F1. Now, the latest one to join the roster is the Xiaomi Mi 8. The smartphone made its debut in the year 2018 with top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 chipset and Infrared Face Unlock.

Those interested in downloading the latest LineageOS will need to have an unlocked bootloader and TWRP installed. Additionally, the Xiaomi Mi 8 owners are advised to keep a backup of their data before installing the latest ROM as those planning to switch from MIUI will have to factory reset to migrate to another custom ROM.

To recall, the Xiaomi Mi 8 offers 3D face recognition, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a transparent back. It packs a 6.21-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display along with an 18.7:9 aspect ratio and a Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is kept alive by a 3,400mAh battery. It offers support for Quick Charge 4.0+, but ships with the standard 18W Quick Charge 3.0 charger. It bears two 12-megapixel sensors on the rear side and a single 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Besides, Xiaomi recently launched the successor to the Mi 8 in China. The Mi 9 ships with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset, a triple rear camera setup along with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, Game Turbo technology, and a fifth-generation in-display fingerprint sensor. It runs MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie and packs a slightly larger 6.39-inch full-HD+ Samsung AMOLED display.

The panel is protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The device comes with a waterdrop-style notched display and 90.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. The chipset is backed by Adreno 640 GPU, 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option. The Xiaomi Mi 9 comes with a starting price of CNY 2,999 (approximately Rs 31,800) for the 6GB/128GB configuration.

