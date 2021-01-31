Motorola is also working on over-the-air charging technology, just like Xiaomi. Lenovo China’s General Manager Chen Jin took to Chinese social networking site Weibo to post a 48-second video (via XDA Developers) that shows off how the company’s over-the-air charging technology works. Also Read - Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 coming to India soon as it gets BIS certification

Though the video does not reveal much, it demonstrates how the technology can charge multiple devices, in this case, two smartphones at once. While one smartphone is kept at a distance of 100 cm from the charging dock, another is kept at 80 cm. Further, the video demonstrates that the charging stops when a human hand is detected in front of the charging dock. Apart from this, there is no information on Motorola's over-the-air charging technology as of now.

Xiaomi is another company that unveiled its over-the-air charging technology earlier this week, which it calls Mi Air Charger. Thankfully, Xiaomi has revealed a lot more information about Mi Air Charger, which is said to offer 5W of remote power for a single device. It supports multiple device charging as well and will soon work with other smart devices including smartwatches, wearables, smart speakers, and more.

According to Xiaomi, ‘even physical obstacles do not reduce the charging efficiency.’ However, those wanting to get their hands on the over-the-air charging technology will likely need to wait slightly longer as neither Motorola nor Xiaomi has given out a date on when it will available commercially.

Motorola recently launched its Edge S smartphone with Qualcomm’s new 870 processor in China. Motorola Edge S starts at a price of CNY 1,999 (approximately Rs 22,500) for the base model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There is no word on when Edge S will be launched in global markets including India.

The smartphone gets a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. It sports four cameras at the back and two cameras on the front, respectively. The rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixels main sensor, 16-megapixels ultrawide sensor, 2-megapixels depth sensor and a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor. The selfie camera setup is a combination of a 16-megapixels lens and an 8-megapixels lens.