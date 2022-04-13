comscore Ola starts testing 10-minute food delivery in India
After Zomato, Ola pilots 10-minute food delivery service in India; Swiggy in line too

Ola has piloted 10-minute food delivery service in India. The service is currently limited to Bengaluru.

Ola has started testing a 10-minute food delivery service in India. The company has begun offering select food items such as pizza, rolls and khichdi as a part of the menu. Ola has described these food items as ‘freshly prepared’ and it is using its grocery delivery wing, Ola Dash, to deliver these items. Also Read - After Mumbai, Uber hikes cab fares in Delhi NCR

According to a report by The Economic Times, Ola will take advantage of services offered by robotics startup Mukunda Foods. Interestingly, the announcement comes less than a month after Zomato invested $5 million in Mukunda Foods for a 16.66% stake in the company. Also Read - Zomato, Swiggy face outage in cities all over India: Check details

It is worth noting that Mukunda Foods provides its service to top cloud kitchens and eateries. It is also expected to play an important role in Zomato Instant, which is the company’s 10-minute food delivery service.
Ola in a statement to the publication confirmed that it had been testing its 10-minute food delivery service in Bengaluru for quite some time now. Also Read - CCI orders probe in Zomato, Swiggy for alleged unfair business practices

That said, Ola is not the only company that is looking forward to expanding its horizons. The report said that Swiggy too is planning to launch a faster food delivery service in India soon. However, it remains unclear if it is planning to launch a 10-minute food-delivery service. The report also says that Swiggy too is in talks with Mukunda Foods for its robotic equipment that automates food preparation and reduces cooking time by around 20 to 50% for Indian and Chinese dishes.
The development comes shortly after Zomato recently launched its 10-minute food delivery service. The service caused a backlash following, which lead Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal over a Twitter thread explained how the service would work.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 13, 2022 11:57 AM IST

