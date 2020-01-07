comscore New Air Conditioners will have default temperature set to 24°C | BGR India
Air Conditioners in India will soon have to set 24°C symbol as default temperature: Report

The mandatory move will help promote energy-efficient practices in the country.

  • Published: January 7, 2020 3:27 PM IST
air-conditioner

Picture: Pixabay

One of the best and most relieving feelings on a summer day is to walk into an air-conditioned room after returning from the hustle and bustle of the city. Hence, if you don’t have one already, chances are you’ve at least planned to buy one before summer hits. Here is a new rule you should know before heading in purchase one. Air Conditioners sold starting January 2020 will have to ensure that their default temperature is set to 24-degrees Celsius, The Hindu Business Line reports.

The Indian government decided on Monday that the 24-degree condition will now be mandatory for all brands and models. The government had consulted the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) on the rule ahead of the final decision. Further, the rule applies to all ACs under the BEE-star labeling program.

What does this mean for new ACs?

Well, when you turn on a brand-new air conditioner, the starting temperature of the unit must be 24-degrees. This helps promote energy-efficient practices. As notified in October 2019, the default setting norm will ensure maintenance of the new energy performance standards for room ACs.

According to the official statement, “All brands and types of star-labelled room air conditioners, namely, Multi-Stage Capacity Air Conditioners, Unitary Air Conditioners and Split Air Conditioners which are rated from one star to five star, based on their relative energy efficiencies up to a rated cooling capacity of 10,465 Watts (9,000 kcal/hour) and manufactured, commercially purchased or sold in India, shall ensure default setting of temperature in the room air conditioners at 24°C with effect from the January 1, 2020.”

Various brands have already prepared for the new norm. Hence, the air conditioners you buy this summer will already comply with the standards. Further, there are other energy standards that will come into effect later. The Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER) demand certain numbers. These are a 3.30 to 5.00 ratio for split ACs and 2.70 to 3.50 for window ACs. These numbers will be put in effect from next year, starting January 2021 according to the official statement.

