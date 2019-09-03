Air India is now requesting passengers not to carry the older generation 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro models. The airline is the latest to join a growing list of airlines from around the world. The airlines took action after Apple recalled the 15-inch MacBook Pro models citing potential fire safety hazards. On Sunday, the national carrier of India, tweeted that passengers should not carry 15-inch MacBook Pro either as checked-in or hand baggage.

Apple MacBook Pro banned by Air India

The decision comes after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) asked passengers not to fly with older 15-inch MacBook Pro models. In an advisory issued last Monday, DGCA asked passengers not to carry the MacBook Pro models sold between September 2015 and February 2017. The FAA, the aviation regulator in the United States, was the first to ban passengers from carrying the designated MacBook Pro models. Apple first announced a voluntary recall for certain 15-inch MacBook Pro models in June.

The Cupertino, California-based company said that these models carrying a battery could overheat and pose a safety risk. The company also highlighted that these models were primarily sold between September 2015 and February 2017. You can check if your 15-inch MacBook Pro model is affected by looking at its serial number. Apple also confirmed that this overheating issue affects only the 2015 MacBook Pro models with a Retina display.

As part of its recall, Apple is replacing the batteries on these models for free. The company has also created a dedicated support page (https://support.apple.com/15-inch-macbook-pro-battery-recall) where users can type serial number of their devices and see if the battery needs to be replaced. Apple says it may take between one or two weeks for the service. You can also head over to an authorized Apple Service Provider or make an appointment at an Apple Retail Store. It is recommended that you backup all your data before handing in the device for service.