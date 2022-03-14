comscore Airbnb to open new tech hub in Bengaluru, plan to hire engineers, specialists
The new Airbnb technology hub in Bengaluru, Airbnb claims, shows the brand's conviction to expand in India

Airbnb

Airbnb headquarters in (Image for representational purpose only.)

Airbnb is a US-based online marketplace that acts as the hub of people looking to rent out their spaces to visitors who are looking for accommodation. The company has announced a fresh investment in India by opening a new technology hub in Bengaluru. Also Read - Russia-Ukraine conflict: How tech companies are helping people in Ukraine

This new technology hub also means more employment in India. The company has committed to building a diverse workforce. The new technology hub in Bengaluru, Airbnb claims, shows the brand’s conviction to expand in India. Airbnb will be using the Bengaluru technology hub to serve its community worldwide. They will also hire Indian talents such as engineers and specialists. Also Read - Delhi takes the crown of startup capital of India from Bengaluru: Economic Survey 2021-22

The company claimed that the tech hub will aim to create local, skilled jobs, with plans for the center to cater to a few hundred people in the initial phases, followed by an expanded footprint in the future. Also Read - This new Flipkart programme will allow you to test premium Samsung smartphones for free

Nathan Blecharczyk, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Airbnb said, “India is an incredibly important market for Airbnb. The opening of this technology hub will further our ongoing investment in the nation and is a testament to our long-term vision for growing our business locally into the future. We’re incredibly excited to be forging a deeper connection with Bengaluru, given the city is increasingly attracting and nurturing top technology talent. The tech hub we’re announcing today will bolster our ability to serve our global community, while also providing fresh opportunities for talented local engineers and tech specialists.”

Ari Balogh, Airbnb’s Chief Technology Officer, said, “Our new Bengaluru hub will enable us to work with some of the brightest Tech talent in India while allowing Airbnb to continue to evolve our technical foundations and build truly exceptional experiences for guests and Hosts on the platform.”

Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Taiwan and Hong Kong, said, “We’re committed to working with government and other stakeholders to drive economic growth in India and help build more resilient communities, both through tourism and direct investment.”

  • Published Date: March 14, 2022 1:11 PM IST

