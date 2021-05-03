AirPods 3, high-fidelity Apple Music streaming to launch in 'coming weeks'

Apple has been long-rumoured to launch its third-gen AirPods truly wireless earbuds. We have seen rumours in the past that hint at how the AirPod 3 could be like. Now, the most recent rumour hints at its launch time. Also Read - How is the Smartphone Industry Trend in 2021?

And, the new Apple audio product won’t be alone. It might launch alongside the new Apple Music subscription tier. Here’s a look at the details. Also Read - Apple Watch can soon measure blood pressure, blood glucose and alcohol level: Report

AirPods 3 to arrive pretty soon

It is suggested that the Apple AirPods 3 is expected to launch in the coming weeks, as per a report by Hits Daily Double. Also Read - Facebook, Instagram convince iOS users to allow for app tracking to remain free

The new Apple audio product will be in addition to a new Apple Music subscription tier, which will offer high fidelity audio output to users. The plan could be priced at $9.99 (around Rs 750) a month and will rival Spotify, which recently announced the launch of a similar plan with the same benefits for its users. The plan is expected to launch later this year.

We don’t have an exact launch date with us. Although, with Apple’s WWDC 2021 event being around the corner, there are chances that Apple might announce the AirPods 3 and the new Apple Music plan in June, alongside the iOS 15 and new versions of macOS, iPadOS, tvOS, watchOS, and more.

AirPods 3 rumours at a glance

AirPods 3 have been featuring in the rumour mill for quite some time now and is expected to act as an upgrade to the existing ones.

The changes will be visible in terms of the design, which could take cues from the AirPods Pro. This means that the third-gen Apple earbuds could come with a shorter stem, instead of a long one. While previous rumours hinted at an in-ear design, there are chances that it won’t be the case. The AirPods 3 could come with universal fit could be without interchangeable ear tips.

The performance is expected to see an upgrade too with better audio quality, improved battery life, and better touch controls. The AirPods 3 could be priced akin to the AirPods 3, which could be somewhere around Rs 15,000.

However, since we lack an official word on the same, we need to take this information with a grain of salt. We will keep you posted once we get more details on the same. Hence, stay tuned.