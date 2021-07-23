AirPods 3 has been in the news for a long time now but nothing official has ever been revealed. Numerous leaks have surfaced only to make us excited even more. But this time, we have some information that might make the wait a little shorter. Also Read - AirPods 3 mass production might begin next month, a fall launch expected

Apple's third instalment of the standard truly wireless earbuds is expected to launch soon, that too, alongside another highly anticipated product by the Cupertino tech major: the iPhone 13.

AirPods 3 launch expected in two months?

A report by Digitimes suggests that the AirPods 3 might launch in September at this year's iPhone 13 lineup launch event. It is revealed that shipments of flexible PCBs (FPCB) and SiP modules that will be used in the upcoming AirPods have begun and will be increased in the late third quarter and fourth quarter of this year.

This comes after a recent report that hinted at the earbuds entering mass production in August. If all this is true, there are high chances that AirPods 3 will launch in two months. While the Apple event date is unknown, it is highly expected to be September 14.

The Apple earbuds are expected to showcase a different design that will be a hybrid of the standard and the Pro AirPods. Hence, we can expect a shorter stem, a bigger charging case, and a universal fit design.

While we can expect improvements in the battery life, performance, and more, don’t expect Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). Further, the audio product is speculated to be “price-friendly” and could be priced at Rs 15,000, much like the AirPods 2.

As for this year’s iPhone 13 iteration, we are likely to see four models: iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro, and the Pro Max. All iPhones are expected to come with an OLED display, although, the Pro variants can get ProMotion screens with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phones are highly expected to come with camera improvements, a small notch, a combination of Face ID and Touch, up to 1TB of internal storage (again for the Pro models), and more.