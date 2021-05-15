AirPods 3 launch: Apple could silently announce third-generation AirPods on May 18

A new report suggests that Apple is gearing up to launch the third generation of AirPods aka AirPods 3 on May 18. In fact, the report goes on to state that on the same day, the tech giant will also announce its high fidelity tier of Apple Music. Also Read - iOS 15 update expected compatibility for iPhones, iPads: Will iPhone 6S see the end of life?

The Cupertino based tech giant is yet to reveal details related to the products in question, so take the information with a pinch of salt.

3rd gen AirPods coming next week?

As per a report by MacRumors, credit goes to YouTuber Luke Miani, Apple plans to release the next generation AirPods via an official press release on the slated date, May 18. The report suggests that the new AirPods could feature an updated design, similar to the high end AirPods Pro but minus the active noise cancellation support.

In addition to Apple’s next generation AirPods, the tech is reportedly looking to also announce a brand new tier to its music streaming service, dubbed the Apple Music HiFi. This offers users high fidelity music.

The report further suggests that the Apple Music HiFi will cost 9.99 US Dollars, which is just as the same as the individual package offered by the company.

Previously revealed codes within the first beta of the upcoming iOS 14.6 update suggested that Apple Music HiFi streaming service will be limited to only compatible hardware. Apple is yet to reveal any information to the upcoming AirPods as well as Music HiFi.