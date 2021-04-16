AirPods 3 leaks: New AirPods could launch on April 20 alongside Apple Pencil 3, new iPad Pros, AirTags

At Apple’s Spring Loaded 2021 set to take place of April 20, the tech giant is tipped to launch new iPad Pros, new iMac lineup, AirTags, and much more. A new leak now hints that two more products that will be announced at the Spring Apple event are Apple AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil 3. Also Read - iPhone 13 Mini new leaks emerge, new camera setup, small notch in tow

As per reports circulating on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, the US based tech giant could launch AirPods 3 and Apple Pencil 3 at the Spring event. It is also said that the new Apple Pencil will come alongside the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and mini-LED display. Also Read - iPhone 14 in 2022 to get 48MP rear camera, Apple to cancel Mini variant

Apple AirPods 3, Pencil coming soon

A lot have been revealed about the next generation AirPods dubbed the Apple AirPods 3. As per a new leak that shows the audio product in live images, the design of AirPods 3 will be similar to the existing AirPods Pro. One change will be that the upcoming buds will not get the silicone tips. The live image also reveals that the case is almost identical to the AirPods Pro with a flatter profile when compared to the AirPods 2. Also Read - Apple in talks with LG, Magna to manufacture its Car: Here's what we know

The leak specifically comes from Uncle Pan Pan” on Chinese social media website Weibo. The same source also highlights that Apple is “preparing to release the third generation of Apple Pencil.” The tech giant could release the next iPad Pro during the Spring event.

New iPads coming, AirTags too

The highlight of the Spring Loaded 2021 event is said to the new iPad Pros. Rumours suggest that it could unveil a new line-up of iPad Pros. It is said that iPad Pros coming this year will look similar to last year’s models and will come in two variants – 11-icnh screen and 12.9-inch screen. It is also suggested that the bigger model of the two could come with Apple’s first mini LED display. Some other rumours suggest that Apple could unveil a new iPad Mini with a larger 8.5- to 9-inch screen.

AirTags are also highly likely. Apple has been working on AirTags for a long time. AirTags is a Bluetooth tracking device developed in a way to attach to items like keys and wallets for tracking purposes. suggest that AirTags will have built-in chips that will allow them to connect to an iPhone.