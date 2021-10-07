AirPods Pro, AirPods Max get 'Find My' support: You can now track them anywhere

Apple has finally rolled out ‘Find My’ support to its AirPods Pro and AirPods Max headphones with a new firmware update. With the update, users will be now able to add both the products to the Find My app and keep track of where they are. This includes Apple’s Precise Location feature, Lost Mode, and the option to receive notifications, when your earbuds are left behind, according to a report by iMore. Also Read - Older iPhones can now click stunning macro photos using this app

With Lost Mode, iPhone customers who misplace their AirPods will now be able to leave a message and contact phone number.

The interface used in Find Nearby is similar to the layout of AirTag, with a large "target" dot that decreases in size when a user gets closer to AirPods. Instead of AirTag's green dot, AirPods features a blue graphic.

AirPods’ new Find My capabilities were initially expected to roll out with iOS 15 last month, but Apple delayed the release.

The update issued is automatically downloaded as well as installed when AirPods Pro and AirPods Max are connected to a host device and there is no method of manual installation.

Prior to the update, AirPods Pro was listed on the Find My app but the functionality did not work as you might expect.

(With IANS inputs)