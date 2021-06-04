AirTag to soon be compatible with Android phones, hints Apple

Apple, after a plethora of rumours, finally released AirTag, which will help people track lost products. But currently, it isn’t compatible with Android and only allows the NFC-enabled ones to find it. This might change soon as an Android app for AirTag could be underway. Also Read - All iPhone 13 models could get LiDAR this year but 1TB reserved only for Pros, says Analyst

A month after its launch, the Cupertino tech major has also released a security firmware to enhance the security of the device so that there's no unwanted tracking. This comes after issues were raised regarding the Apple tracking device and how it can be easily hacked by cybercriminals. Here's all you need to know.

AirTag Android app, new update and more

Apple (via CNET) has revealed that it will soon introduce an Android app for AirTag that will help Android users detect the lost AirTag or other devices on the Find My Network, control the AirTag, and allow for more functionalities.

This will allow Android users to go ahead and buy the AirTag, which currently is of no use to them. The only thing they can do is find a lost AirTag (only when they have the NFC feature) and return it to the owner. This is also if the AirTag is in the Lost mode. In a way, Android users will only act as helpers who help iPhone users find the tracking device.

With the launch of an Android app, they will be able to do way more than this. While the app is expected to be introduced later this year, we don’t have details on how it will work and more questions still remain unanswered.

Further, AirTag has got its first software update to strengthen privacy. Apple is making changes to the AirTag sensors, which will change the alert time when the AirTag is lost and people are looking for it. It will now notify people with noises within 8 to 24 hours after being lost. This was earlier set to three days. This will refrain unwanted people from tracking the device.

The change will ensure that people are able to track their lost devices without compromising on the security, considering it was recently found that AirTag isn’t safe despite the number of security features.