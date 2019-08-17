Airtel 4G Hotspot now offers 1.5GB data per day to new prepaid users

Telecom giant Bharti Airtel has just revised the tariff plans for its 4G Hotspot devices. According to a new report, revised plans apply both to the postpaid as well as prepaid Airtel 4G Hotspot users. The company likely wants to take on the likes of Reliance Jio, and Vodafone Idea with the revised plans. This is likely the second tariff revision that Bharti Airtel has done to its 4G Hotspot plan in recent months. The changes are likely done to attract more subscribers to use 4G Hotspot devices.

Airtel 4G Hotspot revision plans

The company is now offering 1.5GB of data per day to all the new prepaid Airtel customers. According to a report by TelecomTalk Airtel will offer this data for a period of 224 days. The time period of this offer will start from the day the user inserts the SIM card in the 4G Hotspot device. It also noted that customers can purchase the Hotspot device to get benefits on the Rs 399 and Rs 499 prepaid plans. The report also noted that postpaid users can also make use of the data carry forward feature. This is helpful for users who are not using as much data on the Hotspot plan.

Beyond this, Bharti Airtel is also offering a Rs 1,000 cashback to Airtel 4G Hotspot device buyers. It also noted that the Airtel 4G Hotspot device is now priced at Rs 2,000 after a price hike. It noted that postpaid users need to subscribe to the Rs 399 or the Rs 499 plan along with the purchase. Postpaid users need to pay an additional charge of Rs 300 for activation.

The company will provide the Rs 1000 cashback after the user buys the 4G Hotspot, subscribes to Rs 399 or Rs 499 plan and pays the Rs 300 for activation. Prepaid users making the purchase do not come with any such requirement. Taking a closer look at the report, both prepaid and postpaid users will not get a direct cashback. Instead, Bharti Airtel will provide a cashback in the form of free data to prepaid users, and discount coupons to postpaid users.