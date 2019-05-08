Airtel 4G Hotspot price in India drops to Rs 399: All you need to know

Airtel’s 4G hotspot device is now available for just Rs 399 in India. But for the price, it will only be available on a rental basis, as per the company’s website. Until now, Airtel customers had to spend Rs 999 and buy a plan at the time of purchase. But, with the new plan, you only have to pay Rs 399 every month, which will give you the Wi-Fi hotspot device. Moreover, users will get 50GB of data on a monthly basis on their hotspot device.

Once the data is exhausted, the speed will reportedly drop to 80Kbps. If you are interested in this new plan, then you can head over to the telecom company’s official website to avail this offer. Furthermore, the Hotspot device lets you connect up to 10 devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. Comparatively, Reliance Jio‘s hotspot device, called JioFi, can connect 31 devices, as per the company.

Airtel’s device comes with a 1,500mAh battery, which is said to deliver a battery life of up to six hours, Telecomtalk reports. JioFi, on the other hand, offers a bigger 2,300mAh battery. Furthermore, the 4G hotspot device of Airtel can automatically switch to a 3G network if there is no 4G network available in the area. This means that you can get Wi-Fi wherever you go.

Last month, the telecom operator introduced a new prepaid mobile recharge plan for its first and second-time recharge subscribers. The newly launched Rs 248 plan offers Airtel subscribers 1.4GB of high-speed internet data on a regular basis, unlimited voice calling benefits and 100 SMS on a daily basis. This plan comes with a validity period of close to a month, which is 28 days. There are other plans as well in the Airtel’s portfolio for first and second-time recharge users, which includes Rs 76, Rs 178 and Rs 495.