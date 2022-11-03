Airtel 5G Plus at Bengaluru airport launched today, after Delhi airport: Check details

Airtel on Thursday announced the launch of its Airtel 5G Plus services at the new Terminal of the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAB / BLR Airport). Airtel announced the deployment of Airtel 5G Plus in Terminal 2, making it the first airport in India to get access to the ultrafast 5G network. Customers can now enjoy blazing speeds on their mobile phones while they are at the arrival and departure terminals, lounges, boarding gates, migration and immigration areas, security gates, baggage claim belt areas etc. Also Read - Airtel crosses 1 million customers on its 5G network in less than 30 days

All Airtel customers with 5G smart phones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans. There is no need to change the SIM as the existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled. Commenting on the launch, Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in the new terminal at BLR Airport. We have laid the finest network that will give customers an unmatched 5G experience. Passengers flying in and out of Bengaluru will not only witness the most modern and contemporary airport but will also get to experience the cutting-edge Airtel 5G Plus service. While at the terminal, customers can now access superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. Authorities from BIAL have been extremely supportive and have been a true partner in making the project live in a record time.” Also Read - Apple to roll out iOS 16 5G beta next week in India to enable 5G on iPhones

“The desire for best-in-class passenger experience and embracing the latest technology services is at the core of our business. Along with providing world-class physical infrastructure, we are thrilled to enable cutting-edge digital infrastructure for our flyers. We are happy that BLR Airport is the first airport in the country that has been wired with Airtel 5G Plus service. We are doing everything possible to ensure that all passengers traveling from Terminal 2 get the best experience and I hope they make the most of it,” George Fanthome, Chief Information Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) added. Also Read - Airtel is offering mobile, DTH, broadband, and OTT services all in a single monthly plan starting at Rs 699

Airtel also announced that it has crossed the one million unique 5G user mark on its network, as the telecom operator rolls out 5G services in a phased manner. Earlier this month, Airtel kicked off 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, and Varanasi.

The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the rollout. “These are early days, but the response from customers has been very encouraging,” said Sekhon. The company promises between 20 to 30 times higher speeds than the current speed, coupled with brilliant voice experience and super-fast call connection.

Customers who have 5G smartphones will enjoy the high-speed Airtel 5G Plus on their existing data plans until the roll-out is more widespread.