comscore Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel 5g Plus Goes Live In Guwahati Everything You Need To Know
News

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: Everything you need to know

News

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Guwahati.
  • Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network.
  • Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers.
airtel5gplus

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Gurugram: Everything you need to know

Bharti Airtel on Monday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Guwahati – Gateway to North East India. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives on Pune airport: Check details

Currently operational at G S Road, Guwahati medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dispur College, Ganeshguri, Christian Basti, Sree Nagar, Zoo Road, Lachit Nagar, Ulubari, Bhangagarh and Beltola and few other select locations, Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the city in due course of time. Also Read - Airtel Rs 499 recharge plan offers Disney+ Hotstar OTT subscription: Check full list of tariffs

Commenting on the launch, Rajnish Verma, CEO, Bharti Airtel, Assam and North East said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Guwahati. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Gurugram: Check areas where it will be available

According to the company, Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. In the last one year, Airtel has demonstrated the power of 5G with a host of powerful use cases that will change the way we lead our lives and do business.

“With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics. From India’s first live 5G network in Hyderabad to India’s first 5G powered hologram to India’s first recreation of a game changing world cup match played at a time when there was no TV coverage to India’s first 5G connected ambulance to India’s first private 5G network with Bosch for boosting manufacturing productivity, Airtel has been at the forefront of 5G innovation,” the telecom giant mentioned.

Bharti Airtel recently launched 5G plus network services at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International airport, Varanasi. This is the third airport that Airtel has reached with its 5G network services. The other two airports are – Bengaluru’s new Terminal 2 and Pune Airport.

  • Published Date: November 21, 2022 1:05 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream
Apps
Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream
Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

Apps

Elon Musk's Twitter unblocks Donald Trump, he says no thanks

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

News

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart

Mobiles

OnePlus Nord N20 SE is selling on Amazon and Flipkart

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Airtel 5G Plus goes live in Guwahati: All you need to know

Jio Cinema ruins FIFA World Cup 2022 streaming in India with glitch-ridden stream

OnePlus 10 Pro price in India cut ahead of OnePlus 11 launch

Qualcomm to remain Apple's primary 5G modem supplier for iPhones: Official

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite now eligible for OxygenOS 13 beta

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched: Check all details

Want to use 5G in India? Check coverage in your city, supported phones

Check out the Top 5 Premium Flagship Smartphones of 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video

News

Type C Chargers Mandatory for All Types of Devices, Especially For All Apple Devices, Watch Video
oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone

News

oppo Reno 9 Series Launch Details Out, Check Out the Design and Features of the upcoming smartphone
Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14

Features

Flipkart's Apple Sale is Live Now, Check Out the Offers and Discounts on iPhone 13 and iPhone 14
WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details

News

WhatsApp Working on Companion Mode Feature, Check Out The Details