Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Highlights

  • Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Odisha.
  • Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network.
  • Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers.
Airtel 5G PLus

Image: Airtel

Bharti Airtel today announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Puri in addition to Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela launched in early January. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also Read - Netflix founder Reed Hastings steps down company’s Co-CEO

Currently operational at Bali Sahi, Dolamandap Sahi, Near Temple, Mangala Lane, Sea Beach, Gundicha Temple, Kumbharpada, Penthakata, Nilachakra Nagar, Chakratirtha Road in Puri. Airtel will augment its network making its services available across the state in due course of time. Also Read - Instagram gets Quiet Mode, Recommendation Controls to give you more control over the app

Commenting on the launch, Soumendra Sahu, COO – Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Puri. Airtel customers in these four cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Sony confirms 13 new games coming to PS VR2 on February 22: Check list here

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the company claims.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability

Here are all the cities and places where Airtel’s 5G network is available:

— Dehradun
— Agartala
— Noida
— Ghaziabad
— Faridabad
— Jaipur
— Udaipur
— Pune
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Srinagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak
— Kota.

  • Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:20 PM IST
Airtel 5G Plus now live in 4 cities of Odisha: Here are all the places where the service is available

