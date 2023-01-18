Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in NCR (national capital region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities. Also Read - Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Here are top Airtel, Vi prepaid plans that you can buy

The company will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time.

Nidhi Lauria, CEO Delhi – NCR, said, "I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad in addition to Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more."

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

As far as availability is concerned, with today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Airtel’s True 5G network is available:

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak.