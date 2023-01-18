comscore Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad
  • Home
  • News
  • Airtel 5g Plus Now Live In Noida Ghaziabad And Faridabad
News

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

News

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its 5G services in NCR (national capital region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad.

Highlights

  • No SIM change needed; existing Airtel 4G SIM is 5G enabled.
  • Existing data plans will work on 5G until roll-out is complete.
  • Airtel's 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram.
Airtel 5G Plus

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in NCR (national capital region) cities of Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities. Also Read - Wakanda Forever is coming to Disney+ Hotstar: Here are top Airtel, Vi prepaid plans that you can buy

The company will augment its network making its services available across many other locations in these cities in due course of time. Also Read - OnePlus 10 series, OnePlus 8 and more are compatible for 5G network in India

Nidhi Lauria, CEO Delhi – NCR, said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad in addition to Delhi and Gurugram. Airtel customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Airtel’s 5G Plus network arrives in Indore: Check availability here

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability in India

As far as availability is concerned, with today’s announcement, Airtel’s 5G Plus is now available in over 40 cities across the country. Here is a detailed list of places and cities where Airtel’s True 5G network is available:

— Pune
— Vizag
— Lucknow
— Srinagar
— Shimla
— Hyderabad
— Pune
— Patna
— Nagpur
— Meerut
— Gandhinagar
— Delhi
— Jammu
— Mumbai
— Chennai
— Imphal
— Bengaluru
— Indore
— Hyderabad
— Siliguri
— Ahmedabad
— Nagpur
— Varanasi
— Kanpur
— Panipat
— Gurugram
— Guwahati
— Prayagraj
— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur
— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi
— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru
— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility
— Ranchi
— Jamshedpur
— Bhagalpur
— Bodh Gaya
— Agra
— Muzaffarpur
— Kochi
— Bhubaneswar
— Cuttack
— Gorakhpur
— Rourkela
— Hissar
— Rohtak.

  • Published Date: January 18, 2023 1:04 PM IST
  • Updated Date: January 18, 2023 1:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad
News
Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad
BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

News

BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

How to enable Bluetooth Mode in Google s Stadia Controller

How To

How to enable Bluetooth Mode in Google s Stadia Controller

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

News

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Gaming

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Netflix continues to witness slow revenue growth

Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

BMW X7 Facelift launched in India priced at Rs 1.22 crore

Microsoft to lay off nearly 11K employees this week: Report

Google releases Bluetooth update for Stadia Controller

Smartphones to get tougher with the newest Corning Gorilla GlassVictus 2

iQOO 11 5G India model's first impressions

INOX's AmpliX seat sound debuts in Mumbai: Quick Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G first impressions

5G, Blockchain, and IoT: Top tech trends to look forward to in 2023

Related Topics

Latest Videos

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better

Features

BGR Comparisons: Lenovo Tab P11 Vs Lenovo Yoga Smart Tab, Watch Which one is better
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details

Features

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) Policy Services Available on WhatsApp Now, Watch Video For Details
iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details

News

iPhone 15 Ultra: All things that you need to know, Watch video for details
BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?

Features

BGR Comparisons: Dell Inspiron VS HP Pavilion Laptop, Which one should you buy ?