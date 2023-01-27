Airtel 5G Plus now live in seven cities of Jammu & Kashmir: Here are all the places where the service is available

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur and Khour. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in the cities of Jammu and Kashmir. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Also Read - Airtel introduces two new prepaid plans for heavy internet users: Price, validity, benefits

Adarsh Verma, COO, Bharti Airtel, Jammu, Kashmir & Ladakh said, “Connectivity to our customers in the Valley is in line with our commitment to bridge the digital divide and connect communities who need it the most. I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, Akhnoor, Kupwara, Lakhanpur & Khour. Customers in these cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire Union territory which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Airtel introduces Disney Plus Hotstar subscription for three prepaid plans

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High-Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the company claims. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus now live in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad

Here are all the cities and places where Airtel’s 5G network is available:

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota.