Airtel 5G Plus now live in THESE cities of Tamil Nadu: Here are all the places where the service is available

Bharti Airtel on Tuesday announced the launch of its cutting edge 5G services in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Trichy. Airtel’s 5G services are already live in Chennai. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out. Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel 5G Plus network at no extra cost until the roll out is more widespread. Airtel 5G Plus is currently operational in the following places in these cities. Also Read - Cut 20 percent jobs at Alphabet, key investor tells Sundar Pichai

Commenting on the launch, Amit Tripathi, CEO – Tamil Nadu and Kerala, Bharti Airtel said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Coimbatore, Madurai, Hosur, Trichy in addition to Chennai. Airtel customers in these five cities can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lighting up the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to High-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.” Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS 16.3 with bug fixes, security keys for Apple ID

Airtel 5G Plus will bolster the entire portfolio of services that Airtel offers. In addition, it will allow superfast access to High Definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more. With this launch, India will get a fillip to economic growth as Airtel 5G Plus revolutionizes education, healthcare, manufacturing, agriculture, mobility and logistics, the company claims.

Airtel 5G Plus network availability

Here are all the cities and places where Airtel’s 5G network is available:

— Dehradun

— Agartala

— Noida

— Ghaziabad

— Faridabad

— Jaipur

— Udaipur

— Pune

— Vizag

— Lucknow

— Srinagar

— Shimla

— Hyderabad

— Patna

— Nagpur

— Meerut

— Gandhinagar

— Delhi

— Jammu

— Mumbai

— Chennai

— Imphal

— Bengaluru

— Indore

— Siliguri

— Ahmedabad

— Varanasi

— Kanpur

— Panipat

— Gurugram

— Guwahati

— Prayagraj

— Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur

— Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi

— Terminal 2, Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru

— Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility

— Ranchi

— Jamshedpur

— Bhagalpur

— Bodh Gaya

— Agra

— Muzaffarpur

— Kochi

— Bhubaneswar

— Cuttack

— Gorakhpur

— Rourkela

— Hissar

— Rohtak

— Kota.